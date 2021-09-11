| 14.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Interview: Long-lost sister and brothers featured on ITV show believe there may be a fourth sibling

Helen Ward and David McBride with long-lost brother, John (centre) Expand
Paul Murphy who found baby John in 1965 Expand

Close

Helen Ward and David McBride with long-lost brother, John (centre)

Helen Ward and David McBride with long-lost brother, John (centre)

Paul Murphy who found baby John in 1965

Paul Murphy who found baby John in 1965

/

Helen Ward and David McBride with long-lost brother, John (centre)

Catherine Fegan

Helen Ward dialled the number and waited. She was used to waiting. Last year, after more than 50 years apart, she found a brother she never knew existed, David. But as she waited for her call to be answered, she found herself counting each individual ring.

“It felt like a lifetime,” she told the Irish Independent this week. “I was thinking... just press that button... say hello.”

The call was answered. On the other end of the phone, greeting her with a quiet “hello” was John – the second long-lost brother Helen never knew she had.

Most Watched

Privacy