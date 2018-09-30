Interpol called in as Kerry Babies DNA trawl targets 'illicit' affairs

People suspected of having extramarital affairs and "illicit relationships" during the 1980s will be selected for DNA testing by experts working to solve the Kerry Babies case.

Interpol is assisting gardai with the inquiry that will see increased DNA sampling carried out in Kerry and further afield.

People who left South Kerry in 1984, soon after Baby John was discovered murdered near Cahersiveen, will also be among those vetted as gardai follow a number of lines of inquiry. This will include people who eventually returned to the area or settled elsewhere.

No DNA samples were taken on Valentia last week as gardai went door to door with their inquiry for the first time in more than three decades. The number of people from whom officers have taken DNA is already in "double digits". Forensic efforts will be stepped up in the coming weeks and are expected to continue for months. They will not be confined to Kerry.

"This is selective sampling and it will continue for as long as it needs to," a source told the Sunday Independent.

"Discussions about illicit relationships are being followed up and cases where people went away."

Baby John was just five days old when his body was found. He had been stabbed 28 times. Investigators have not ruled out that abuse, rape and incest may have been factors in his murder.

Supt Flor Murphy, the garda leading the inquiry, believes local knowledge will help the investigation. "We are convinced people were aware of this event - the pregnancy, the birth and the series of events after Baby John was born. We want those people to come forward," he said.

Sunday Independent