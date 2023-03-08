International Women’s Day: Meet the woman who recovered from loss and serious illness to help others heal

Rachel Gotto has faced much hardship in life, but her willingness to fight back and build a successful career helping others marks her out as an inspiration.

Devastated by the death of her younger brother to cancer when he was in his 20s, a few years later Ms Gotto was dealt another shocking blow when her husband was killed in a scuba diving accident. She was six months’ pregnant at the time.

Becoming a new mother while racked with grief, she was further heartbroken to discover her baby had no sight in one eye.

If anyone deserved a change in fortune, it was her – yet five years later Ms Gotto was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Following intensive treatment, she was left with paralysis, epilepsy and an addiction to prescription medication.

One day I had healed enough to find my mind turning to the next big challenge – to begin a career

Despite all of the trauma, the Galway woman channelled her energy and determination into mental and physical recovery.

She now works as a transformational life coach and clinical hypnotherapist.

“In order to heal, I needed a goal and forged a clear mental vision of what I wanted to achieve. I began taking small steps towards it,” says the 54-year-old, who has published a memoir of her life called Flying on the Inside: A Memoir of Trauma and Recovery.

When Ms Gotto was on the road to feeling better, she learned to truly appreciate the small, beautiful things in life, like bright yellow of daffodils. Photo: Getty Images

Whatsapp When Ms Gotto was on the road to feeling better, she learned to truly appreciate the small, beautiful things in life, like bright yellow of daffodils. Photo: Getty Images

“Building upon the smallest of victories and achievements, I used any failures or setbacks as learning points and signals to bring clarity to what wasn’t working. This helped me look for other ways forward instead.

“My recovery took years and required all my energy. To keep myself on track, I trained myself to notice that there were positive points to each day – things like watching my daughter surf the waves or the bright yellow of daffodils.

hen we think we have nothing left, there is always a reserve of energy we didn’t know was there

“They were reminders that I was still living. This, coupled with my vision of where I wanted to be, kept me on track until one day I had healed enough to find my mind turning to the next big challenge – to begin a career .

“I had not worked in 20 years. It was a tall order and to do this I adopted the principles which healed my life. I used them to build a successful career – which I love – in helping my clients to heal their own lives.

“My experiences have taught me that when we think we have nothing left, there is always a reserve of energy we didn’t know was there.

“To any woman experiencing a difficult time, I would suggest using that energy to begin asking questions about her circumstances – to become her own advocate and to use that information as a guiding force.

“I would suggest that she remind herself daily that she came into this planet as a bright, energetic and bubbly child and that that part of her remains unharmed inside.

“By taking small, positive steps each day, she is slowly uncovering that bright energy – and change is happening.”