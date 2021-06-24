International travel will return on July 19 despite Delta variant concerns - Eamon Ryan

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan is confident that international travel will return on July 19 despite concerns over the Delta Covid variant.

The Minister expects Nphet advice next week to focus on relaxed measures from July 5, including the return of indoor travel and increased numbers at organised events.

Speaking in Howth this morning, he remained confident that rules around international travel will be relaxed on July 19 as planned

“From July 19, the vast majority of people who are vaccinated coming in or going out will be able to travel unimpeded.

“Clearly, we’ll listen to Nphet next week but I think their advice next week will be more likely in relation to the fifth of July, the next stage [of the reopening],” he said.

Mr Ryan said he did not want to see a “stop start” scenario where people who are fully vaccinated are allowed to travel before the EU Digital Covid Cert kicks in from July 19.

“Everyone is dying to travel to visit friends and family for work, for holidays, for a whole range of different reasons. We want to see that back but we want to see it in a way where we’re not stop start, that we get the public health aspect right,” he said.

Nphet will meet next Wednesday to consider the latest data and Cabinet will meet on Thursday.

Government sources told Independent.ie last night that when Nphet produces modelling next week, it will focus on the predicted spread of the Delta variant if roepening was to proceed or not.

However, this time, health chiefs will focus on the number of possible hospitalisations that may take place and less of an emphasis will be put on the number of cases that may arise.

This is due to the ongoing vaccination rollout, however there is concern within Government Buildings over the unvaccinated younger cohort, who are more likely to be socialising in the coming weeks.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee is currently examining whether or not leftover AstraZeneca jabs should be given to younger people to offer them protection from the Delta variant.

The Transport Minister said that a close eye will have to be kept on the spread of the variant in the coming week.

“We do have to be cautious, we do have to look at numbers even in the meantime,” Mr Ryan said.

“The scale of vaccinations in recent weeks has been phenomenal.”

He was speaking as the National Transport Authority and Dublin Bus launched the first phase of the multimillion Bus Connects network for the city. The first phase includes the H Spine and a new route 6 with services operating between Howth, Portmarnock, Malahide, Baldoyle and the city centre from Sunday.