International travel still below pre-pandemic levels despite surge in tourism, CSO stats show

There are fewer people travelling in and out of Ireland than before the pandemic, latest CSO figures show.

Figures released for April 2022 show there were 1.47 million arrivals into the State by air and sea and 1.39 million departures, well below the 1.7 million arrivals and 1.6 million departures in April 2019.

Travel figures have risen consistently since Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed in recent months and April figures saw a 21-fold increase from last year, but are still “significantly lower than pre-pandemic levels”, CSO statistician Gregg Patrick said.

“The Air and Sea Travel Statistics for April 2022 continue to show a strong rebound in overseas travel as Covid-19 concerns recede,” he said.

“However, overseas travel remains significantly lower (14pc) than pre-pandemic levels. In April 2019 there were 1,712,900 overseas arrivals.”

Flights from and to Britain were most popular among Irish travellers last month, accounting for more than a third of arrivals and departures in April.

Spain was the second most popular destination with over 207,000 people flying from Ireland to the country in April. The US was the third most popular destination with over 117,000 passengers flying there from Ireland in April.

France and Italy have also proved popular with Irish tourists since international travel resumed in earnest this spring, being the fourth and fifth most popular destinations.

“The recovery is seen in both modes of travel (air and sea), although the recovery in air travel is most dramatic (with a 21-fold increase compared to April 2021). The recovery is also spread across all major routes, with transatlantic traffic up most in relative terms (with 37 transatlantic passengers arriving in April 2022 for every one in April 2021),” Mr Patrick said.

“Among the continental routes, Spanish routes were the busiest, with 197,600 passengers arriving on these routes, a more than 30-fold increase compared to April 2021.

“However, in overall terms, Great Britain remained the most important departure country for overseas travellers to Ireland, with 548,300 passengers arriving on air and sea routes from Great Britain, compared to just 21,600 in April 2021."





