International travel, mandatory quarantine and opening schools – five things Tánaiste said on TV and how they hold up to scrutiny

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s appearance on RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live on Monday night has generated much debate about Ireland’s fight against Covid-19.

Some of the statements made in relation to international travel and the reopening of schools have come under criticism from health experts and unions.

We take a look at five things Mr Varadkar said on the programme to see whether they hold up to scrutiny.

‘International travel is not a silver bullet’

Mr Varadkar rejected the assertion that stopping international travel would be the magical solution to Ireland’s Covid-19 problems.

“International travel is not a silver bullet, 40,000 people have got Covid here in the past two weeks and very few of those were travel-related," he said.

Data from the Health Protection and Surveillance Centre (HPSC) found that just 175 cases detected between January 9 and 22 were related to travel. However, public health experts have previously warned how Ireland does not have the resources to identify the original source of infection, meaning this data is limited.

The South African variant of Covid-19 detected in Ireland, for example, was associated with people who travelled here over the Christmas holidays.

International travel has also previously been linked to significant outbreaks. A total of 59 cases were linked to just one international flight into Ireland last summer, according to the latest issue of Eurosurveillance, a journal on infectious disease surveillance.

Dr Tomás Ryan, a neuroscientist with Trinity College Dublin and a member of the Independent Scientific Advisory Group, said the Government strategy on travel is “worse than useless”.

As of this month, all passengers into Ireland have to provide proof of a negative PCR test from the previous 72 hours.

“A person can get infected between the three days of getting the test and stepping onto an airplane,” Dr Ryan said.

He said travel quarantines have been successful in Australia, South Korea and New Zealand.

“We know scientifically this current situation in Ireland can’t work to keep the country safe. It will encourage people not to restrict their movements if they’re negative, it won’t stop new variants coming into the country. Variants can go through other countries, so just stopping flights from South Africa or Brazil won’t stop other variants coming here.”

‘People need to understand, a mandatory hotel quarantine would not be fully effective’

Mr Varadkar said mandatory quarantine would not be fully effective here because politics in the North is preventing an all-island approach.

“For us to do it on our own as the Republic, it would not be fully effective because of the Border, it is not people flying into Belfast and coming down to Dublin [that would be the problem]. It is someone flying into Belfast and infecting someone in their home in Newry who is a cross-Border worker. It would be like soup in a sieve, it would slow things down but wouldn’t be fully effective,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said he spoke to his New Zealand counterpart about quarantine and “there’s only so much you can do”.

Dr Ryan, who last week spoke at a webinar about international travel quarantine, described this as “nonsense”.

“I take issue with the Government talking about the occasional failures of mandatory quarantine. It’s like asking should we get electricity in Ireland but saying we spoke to someone in America who had a power outage once, so this means we shouldn’t bother getting electricity. Of course if you don’t do everything properly you are going to have problems. But if New Zealand is a failure then I want that kind of failure.”

Dr Illona Duffy of the Swan Park Family Practice in Co Monaghan also slammed the rules on travel as “sheer idiocy” after her practice was impacted by the arrival of the UK variant over Christmas.

She said it is “baffling” how, nearly a year after the coronavirus arrived in Ireland, there is still a discussion being held on mandatory quarantine.

‘Mandatory quarantine would probably need to be introduced for a year’

The Tánaiste said people would not be able to go on summer holidays abroad in August or see loved ones next Christmas if mandatory quarantining is introduced.

He said if it is brought in it “would probably be for a year” as a “dramatic public health measure like that is hard to reverse”.

“We wouldn’t reverse it until everyone was vaccinated and then we wouldn’t want to do it heading into the winter and wouldn’t want to open up flights before Christmas.

"People who may like to take a summer holiday in August, people who would like to see their relatives this Christmas that they didn’t see last Christmas, that would probably be off the agenda.

"You can only let about 500 or 600 people in a day. So that would mean that some travel that we deem essential would not be permitted.

“People going to London for an interview, people who are travelling for education, people who want to see a dying relative, we wouldn't be able to guarantee that that travel is possible.”

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly last week told the Dáil that every resident in Ireland will be offered a vaccine before September, if all vaccine candidates get regulatory approval.

People questioned on social media why mandatory quarantine would still be necessary for a year if the majority of the country is vaccinated.

Public health experts speaking at a webinar on international travel hosted by the Independent Scientific Advisory Group (ISAG) cautioned that the vaccines may not eliminate the need for restrictions.

Epidemiologist Dr Gabriel Scally emphasised that Ireland’s current travel restrictions are not working as he warned that new infectious variants may evolve which could possibly “dodge some of the effects of vaccines”.

‘Schools will reopen on a phased basis in February and March’

The Tánaiste said it is the Government’s intention that schools will reopen on a phased basis in February and early March, starting with the return of children with special needs, followed by primary schools and exam years.

However, this is subject to ongoing union discussions, he added.

The plan to reopen schools for Leaving Cert students and students with special needs in January was scrapped after unions widely objected to the move. They claim many of their concerns still haven’t been addressed.

A spokesperson for the Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) told the Irish Independent today: “While the preference of our members has always been face-to-face teaching and learning in safe workplaces, it is important to note that remote teaching and learning is ongoing on a daily basis, with the feedback we are receiving indicating that it is working better than it did last year.”

The Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) said it is “continuing to engage with the Department of Education this week on the reopening of schools”.

Hospitality unlikely to reopen before the Easter or summer

Mr Varakdar said any easing of restrictions beyond schools “will have to be very, very, very slow – more like how we eased restrictions after the first wave. So it might start off with just some retail, maybe being able to meet two people outdoors”.

“If we can get the figures down very low, and if we can get a critical mass vaccinated, we can ease restrictions into that Easter-summer period,” he added.

However, groups representing the hospitality sector expected this to be the case.

A spokesperson for the Licensed Vintners’ Association told the Irish Independent: “We certainly don’t expect the hospitality sector to be open in the next couple of months, before Easter. Our discussions with Government are focusing on what support is being provided to those in the sector who have been hardest hit by the pandemic.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin previously said it would be June before there is a revival of the hospitality sector.