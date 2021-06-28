Indoor dining should go ahead on July 5 but the resumption of foreign travel within the EU two weeks after this is a bad idea, infectious diseases expert Prof Sam McConkey said.

The head of international health and tropical medicine in RCSI said indoor dining should resume next Monday, and that there should be a pubic discussion of what is “acceptable risk”.

This comes as Nphet meets today to discuss pushing back the reopening of indoor dining due to concern about the Delta variant.

"I advocated for a zero Covid but that wasn’t accepted, so if we’re going to live with Covid at some stage we have to recognise that we have to get hospitality and culture and all these important things back up and running,” Prof McConkey said on RTÉ Radio 1’s Today with Claire Byrne.

The infectious disease expert said he has looked at what the next six months would be like if a cautious reopening, as the Government has outlined, happens.

He estimates that there would be around 200,000-400,000 cases of the Delta variant in Ireland for the rest of the year.

Prof McConkey compared the number of deaths that would likely come from this and compared it to road deaths, which he says have been accepted as inevitable in Irish society.

“In England there's about a 1 in 1000 mortality rate so you are looking at between 200 and 400 deaths from Covid because of that public choice,” he said.

"In Ireland, our transport policy at present does cause between 200 and 400 deaths a year on the roads and we’ve accepted in Ireland this 200 to 400 deaths a year.

“So that’s an example of a public policy that's leading to an acceptable risk that most people choose of 200 or 300 deaths a year, so can we not do the same with Covid?”

Despite believing in a cautious reopening for the hospitality sector, Prof McConkey said recommencing travel within the EU for non-essential reasons from July 19 is a bad idea.

"I’m not as confident that the international travel is such a good idea,” he said. “Because I’d worry that we would bring in not the Delta variant but another variant that can transmit widely in vaccinated people and that would be truly the devastating end of our successful vaccination programme.”