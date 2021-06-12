| 10.4°C Dublin

International charities still counting the cost three years after firm collapsed owing €4m

Liquidator alleges girlfriend of Mr Conlon received €40,000 from company funds

Peter Conlon Expand

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

Ammado, the charitable donation firm set up by tech entrepreneur Peter Conlon, was supposed to be his “attempt to give something back”.

The Leitrim-born businessman seemed to have hit on a winning idea with the business he set up in 2005.

The concept was simple. Provide an online platform for people to give to charity while charging a fee of 5pc of the donation for the service.

