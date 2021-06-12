International charities still counting the cost three years after firm collapsed owing €4m

Ammado, the charitable donation firm set up by tech entrepreneur Peter Conlon, was supposed to be his “attempt to give something back”.

The Leitrim-born businessman seemed to have hit on a winning idea with the business he set up in 2005.

The concept was simple. Provide an online platform for people to give to charity while charging a fee of 5pc of the donation for the service.

The project attracted $40m (€33m) in investor funding, and a Who’s Who of the biggest charities in the world signed up, including the UNHCR, Red Cross and Save the Children.

But somewhere along the way, things went badly wrong.

By February 2016, Ammado Internet Services Ltd, later renamed Pembroke Dynamic Internet Services Ltd, had retained losses of €19.4m and an overall deficit of €15.2m.

Instead of winding up what a liquidator described as a “hopelessly insolvent” company, Mr Conlon (67) started to use charitable donations to keep it afloat. According to legal filings, three years after the collapse of the company, €4m is still owed to charities.

The UNHCR has yet to get €408,000 donated via Ammado, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent is owed €376,000, while the Italian Red Cross is down €365,000.

Pembroke’s liquidator Myles Kirby has also alleged Mr Conlon used company funds to make payments totalling €40,000 to a girlfriend.

The businessman, who consented to a €2m judgment against him on Thursday, has denied personally benefiting from misappropriated funds.

This was accepted by Mr Kirby as part of the settlement of High Court proceedings he brought against Mr Conlon.

An analysis by the liquidator shows much of the money was used to pay wages and rent after the company ran into financial difficulty.

Only €357,039 remained in company bank accounts when Mr Kirby, of Kirby Healy Chartered Accountants, was appointed in 2018.

The court was told Mr Conlon accepted he was responsible for debts of €2m owed by Pembroke and consented to the entry of a judgment for that amount against him in favour of the liquidator.

He also consented to being struck off as a company director. Just how long the strike-off will last has yet to be decided, but Mr Conlon’s solicitor Robert Dore said the reality was his client, a separated father of four adult children, would never be a director again.

Freezing orders preventing him from reducing his assets below €2m are to remain in place for three years.

Mr Conlon spent a year in jail in Switzerland, where he was domiciled, for embezzling €3.8m from charities, only to be faced with Mr Kirby’s proceedings on his release in December 2018. The liquidator is now expected to pursue his assets to satisfy the judgment.

Just what can be recovered remains unclear.

In a witness statement filed with the court, Mr Kirby said that at the time the proceedings commenced he understood Mr Conlon had “significant assets” in Ireland.

However, in a statement of means submitted to the court, Mr Conlon said his only assets were two properties in Ballsbridge, Dublin, which he co-owns with his ex-wife, and these were in negative equity to the tune of €4m. He said he now usually lived in Eze on the Cote d’Azur, where he pays €700 per month in rent.

Mr Dore told the court this week his client was living on a pension of €400 a week.

Mr Conlon’s story is one of boom and bust.

Born in Carrick-on-Shannon, he studied commerce and qualified as an accountant and a barrister. He worked in EY in corporate and international tax and accounting before leaving for the IDA. He later went out on his own to set up Lightband Technologies, a fibre-optic systems company.

This was followed in the mid-1990s by MVT, a supplier of automated optical inspection tools. The company nearly went bust several times before he sold it for €102m in 2001.

By that stage he had started a laser machinery manufacturing company, XSil. Despite initial success, it would collapse into receivership in 2009.

Pembroke’s day of reckoning came in September 2017 when the Revenue moved against it over a tax bill of €400,000.

Following an unsuccessful attempt by the company to go into examinership, Mr Kirby was installed as liquidator.

His witness statement outlined just how the business ended up in the state it did.

While the company ran the online platform, a separate Ammado Foundation was set up in 2008 to make onward payments to charities. The foundation deducted a fee that was remitted to the company to pay for the use of its technology services.

Ammado’s standards and compliance statement claimed donations were not intermingled with operating finances.

“Instead, they are forwarded directly from RBW Worldpay to dedicated bank accounts owned and controlled by the Ammado Foundation, a trust established separate to Ammado,” it said.

However, Mr Kirby found donations were pooled with company funds. He said it also appeared the foundation did not have its own bank account.

He examined 5,000 transactions in 2017, the company’s last full year of trading.

“There was no segregation of funds and absolutely no controls in place to ensure the donations were ringfenced and protected. As a result of this pooling, company outgoings such as salaries, rent and overheads were paid directly from charitable receipts,” he said.

Bank payment credit advices showed lodgments to company accounts incorrectly identified the Ammado Foundation as the beneficiary. This would have led parties to believe their payment went to the foundation when it actually went to the company, said Mr Kirby.

Another remarkable finding by the liquidator was that the company did not employ a financial controller, despite the nature of its business. Mr Kirby said Mr Conlon appeared to have carried out this function in “as far as it existed”.

During 2017, €5.8m was lodged in company bank accounts by way of charitable donation. However, only €3.8m was transferred to charities that year. An internal company “dashboard” report showed the overall deficit to charities in January 2017 was €1.9m. By the following January, the deficit had jumped to just over €4m.

During 2017, money from donations was used to pay €801,524 in salaries, €119,352 in rent and €105,674 in legal and consulting fees. The liquidator’s barrister, Rossa Fanning SC, said the money was used without the knowledge or consent of charities or donors.

Mr Dore told the court Mr Conlon accepted some monies were loaned to the company from the foundation to keep Pembroke going. He said his client had hoped to bring in external investment that ultimately would have resulted in the loans being repaid.

However, court papers show the plan started to unravel in May 2017 when the American Red Cross demanded €186,734 it was owed. A letter from the charity stated Ammado was no longer authorised to collect funds for it. Other charities soon followed with demands for their funds, including Caritas International, the Arsenal Fund, the Save the Children Fund, Friends of Barefoot College International and the New Zealand Red Cross.

According to emails uncovered by the liquidator, in October 2017 company shareholder Dr Anna Krupka wrote to Mr Conlon asking why Ammado’s name had been changed to Pembroke Dynamic and why she had been contacted by the Red Cross and the Zurich prosecutor asking where money had gone.

Mr Kirby said money was also owed to the Revenue, Dublin City Council, KBC Bank, Cabot Financial and Trinity College.

The liquidator also said he had “serious doubts” over the accuracy of financial statements filed by the company for the years 2014, 2015 and 2016.

He alleged there was “clear evidence” Mr Conlon took steps to move assets out of the company after the Revenue presented its winding up petition in September 2017.

The liquidator said Mr Conlon used €25,000 of company funds in December 2017 to part-settle a personal debt with Cabot Asset Purchases (Ireland) Ltd.

He said other payments out of company funds, which he believed to be personal expenses, included roughly €40,000 paid to a woman named Kathrina Mueller. The liquidator said he believed Ms Mueller is or was romantically involved with Mr Conlon.

The matter returns to court next week when Mr Justice Mark Sanfey is due to decide how long Mr Conlon should be disqualified from being a director.