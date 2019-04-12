Internal inquiry into claims senior garda worked part time as security consultant

An internal inquiry is underway this evening into claims a senior garda was engaged in part-time work as a security consultant for a well-known company.

It has been claimed the garda - an inspector - had engaged in consultancy work on security matters for the firm. The work was done in his spare time.

Under the garda code, members of An Garda Siochana are forbidden from taking other employment in a wide range of jobs, including security.

The inspector is a member of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI).

Their annual members' conference is due to start on Monday.

It is understood the National Bureau of Crime Investigation is involved in the probe, and they received the allegations about the garda's alleged work with a private company earlier this year.

A spokesperson for the Garda Press Office said there would no comment on the matter.

Online Editors