Internal garda probe underway after videos online of member of public wearing garda uniform

An internal garda disciplinary investigation is underway after videos have circulated online of a member of the public wearing garda uniform in a ‘call out video’.

Photos of a member of the public wearing a garda stab vest and garda hat have been circulating social media messaging groups emerged earlier this week.

In one video, the man wearing the uniform can be heard saying that he “runs the country” and could “send you home” in Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that an internal disciplinary investigation is underway.

“Gardaí in Nenagh are investigating all the circumstances of a number of connected incidents that occurred in Nenagh on the 20 April 2020,” said the spokesperson.

“An Garda Síochána does not comment on ongoing internal disciplinary investigations,” they added.

Online Editors