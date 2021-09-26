Cllr Christy Burke has stepped down as interim chairman of Inner City Helping Homeless. Photo: Arthur Carron

The interim chairman of the charity Inner City Helping Homeless is stepping down from his role.

Former Lord Mayor of Dublin and Independent councillor Christy Burke was appointed as interim chairman almost six weeks ago after David Hall stepped down from the position after he received alleged death threats.

The alleged threats were made days after the death by suicide of the charity’s chief executive officer, co-founder and Independent councillor Anthony Flynn.

Cllr Flynn died by suicide on August 18. He was found dead in his home as gardaí investigated alleged sexual misconduct involving several individuals.

The 34-year-old was suspended from his post five days prior to his death. He was never arrested and voluntarily made a statement to gardaí.

Making his announcement on Sunday evening Cllr Burke said: “My interim position as chair has come to an end. As was stated when I took over the role it was only to be for a short period of time.”

Cllr Burke would not be drawn on the latest resignation from the board over the weekend, leaving just him and one other as appointees from the original 15 members.

He also made it clear that he would not be commenting on the circumstances surrounding Cllr Flynn’s death, allegations of misconduct, which are being probed by the gardaí, or the stepping down of Mr Hall from his chairman role.

A new board had been due to meet last Monday following the proposed appointment of Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon as its new chairman along with Clare O’Connor, a previous board member, and Gavin Elliot, a barrister, as two trustees.

An Emergency General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for last Tuesday was due to take place but was postponed due to Mr Gannon, Ms O’Connor and Mr Elliot withdrawing from the nominations.

An independent internal report detailing the time frame of the sexual misconduct allegations and his related conduct against the late CEO initiated by Mr Hall had been due to be presented to the Board on Monday night but was subsequently circulated to the members.

It details a factual chronology of the events that culminated in Cllr Flynn’s death along with related emails and texts dated from July 30.

Four allegations of sexual misconduct by homeless and vulnerable men have now been made against Cllr Flynn. Due to his death the garda probe has now ceased but a file will be presented to the Director of Public Prosecutions, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris confirmed.

The Commissioner has also said that formal garda vetting needs to be established for charities dealing with the homeless and vulnerable people.

Meanwhile, a woman is expected to be co-opted onto Dublin City Council next month to fill the late councillor’s seat.