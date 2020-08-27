‘Intense and potentially thundery downpours’ yellow weather warning in place for Leinster and Munster

A woman holds an umbrella against the strong wind and rain caused by Typhoon Bavi in Seoul, South Korea (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

A yellow weather warning is in place for Leinster and Muster until 6am tomorrow as meteorologists are predicting “intense and potentially thundery downpours”.

A washout in the provinces during today and tonight may also see localised flooding across the midlands, south and east of the country.

This will be disappointing news for the south of the country, which already suffered heavy flooding during Storm Ellen.

Today is set to be a cloudy day with showers and some sunny intervals over the south of the country and temperature highs of 14 to 19 degrees.

However, the rain will continue tonight in longer spells and there is a risk of flooding in the east.

The yellow warnings will lift at 6am on Friday morning and the day will be “cool, breezy and showery” according to Met Eireann.

Tomorrow will be cloudy and the showers will continue, some heavy, but it will brighten up and the sun will make a come back in the west of the country.

Temperatures will reach highs of 14 to 17 degrees and bring “fresh and gusty” northerly winds especially at the costs.

The weekend is set to bring some relief as Saturday is set to be mostly sunny and dry. It will be cool for the time of the year with temperature lows of just 5 to 9 degrees.

Sunday is also set to be dry with a mix of cloud and sunshine, however it will be cool again with highs of just 14 to 16 degrees.

Online Editors