Intel says it is ‘not providing an update’ on number of Covid-19 infections after outbreak 

Intel says it will not be providing an update on how many workers on its construction site in Co Kildare have now tested positive for Covid-19 “at this time”.

On Friday, the company confirmed the number of cases at the site for its new manufacturing facility in Leixlip had risen to 85.

In a response to queries about whether more cases were identified over the weekend, a spokesperson said: “We are not providing an update on the numbers at this time. We’re still in the process of working through the situation in close conjunction with the public health authorities.”

The chipmaker company said preliminary indications are that a particular area of the work site gave rise to the outbreak and it is working to “understand the full details and take all the necessary steps to safeguard the workforce”.

It is currently the largest construction site in the country, with around 5,000 workers involved.

An outbreak of approximately 70 cases was confirmed last Thursday and the number later rose to 85.

Intel said it is preparing to deploy widespread PCR testing in order to effectively screen the workforce.

The site remains open and local TDs have raised concerns about the outbreak.

Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy warned that the outbreak could present a major setback in Ireland’s battle against Covid-19.

However, Intel said it is liaising with public health and strict protocols are in place.

“Workers at the construction site continue to adhere to a wide range of carefully controlled safety measures including social distancing, the use of facemasks, regular cleaning and conducting a detailed safety assessment of each job task prior to its completion.”