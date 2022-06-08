| 14.1°C Dublin

‘Insurance costs are crazy’ – farmer’s relief after bodybuilder garda drops lawsuit

Garda Jessica Feeney, who withdrew a personal injury claim after a video of her lifing 40kg weights was produced in court Expand

Garda Jessica Feeney, who withdrew a personal injury claim after a video of her lifing 40kg weights was produced in court

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

A farmer sued by a bodybuilder garda after a horsebox gate allegedly hit her on the head said he was unaware she had withdrawn her personal injury claim, adding: “Sure, what good is it to me now? Insurance costs are crazy.”

Jessica Feeney brought High Court proceedings against Sean Barron, of Adamstown, Co Wexford, following an incident in April 2018.

