Mike and Phillis Becker from Chicago pictured in the queue in the walkway into departures at Terminal 2 at Dublin Airport. Photo: Frank McGrath.

Chloe Mulligan and Lorraine Foy both from Leitrim pictured in the queue in the walkway into departures at Terminal 2 at Dublin Airport Photo: Frank McGrath

Tim Neill and Rebecca Jones in Stephen's Green after missing their flight to BBC's Big Weekend in Coventry. Photo: Supplied

A couple from Newry missed their flight to Birmingham today due to the significant queues in Dublin Airport, so instead of seeing Harry Styles in concert, they watched the ducks in Stephen’s Green.

Tim Neill and Rebecca Jones arrived at the airport at 6am, over three hours before their flight departed at 9.15am, yet they weren’t even close to the top of the security queue.

"I am a bit peeved off I’m not going to lie, we drove down this morning from Newry, we were supposed to be going to Radio One’s Big Weekend, no George Ezra, no Harry Styles,” Mr Neill said.

"So, instead of that, we are watching a few ducks here in Stephen’s Green.”

The couple completely abandoned their trip, as it would be too costly and they would miss most of the gig anyway.

"We are both students, she just finished her exams and I just finished my clinical placement so we are not going to be able to afford it,” he said.

"The show is on from 12 today and the next flight wouldn’t get us in until this evening so we would miss most of it anyway,” Mr Neill added.

By 1pm at Dublin Airport, the queues outside the terminals had died down, but there were still people worried that they were going to miss their flight.

At 1.45pm, Theresa Quigley and Paddy Little from Dundalk had one hour to make their flight, yet they were still in the security queue way down outside Terminal 2.

"We are flying to Lanzarote, we have been queuing for three hours,” Ms Quigley said.

Mr Little added: “Our flight is at 2.45pm so the way this is going we aren’t going to make the flight.”

Others in the queue were more confident that they were going to make their flights that were later in the day, but the only reason they came to the airport so early was because they heard about the morning mayhem.

Those who checked in online or didn’t have bags to check-in were in a better position, as the only queue they had to get through was security.

"We were queuing downstairs [at the check-in desk] for a couple of hours,” Phyllis Becker said, who was travelling home to Chicago with her husband Mike.

"We came here at 12pm and our flight is at 4.30pm.

"You can check in on your phone but I did it the old-fashioned way and it was crazy.

"We found out it was going to be busy so we left early. The people who were helping us were very nice though, the ladies that work here are great, they are very nice.”

Meanwhile, friends Lorraine Foy and Chloe Mulligan, from Mulvihill, Leitrim, arrived at the airport three hours in advance of their flight and were hopeful they would make it.

At 1.45pm, while at the back of the security queue in Terminal 2, they said: “We were queuing downstairs for 45 minutes and we’ve just gotten up here. It seems quiet enough downstairs now. We are flying to Palma, our flight is at 4pm.”