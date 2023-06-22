Installation of new baggage system at Dublin Airport will see faster delivery of bags to and from aircraft

Dublin Airport operator daa has fully completed the installation of a new €200m integrated baggage handling system ahead of the busy summer holiday period.

The new baggage system, the installation of which started during the Covid-19 pandemic when the airport was extremely quiet, was completed and deployed in May.

This includes more than 14km of conveyer belts and covers an area the equivalent to seven GAA pitches.

The project involved an upgrading of the overall baggage system in line with European civil aviation standards, while future-proofing the system for up to 40m passengers per year at Dublin Airport.

Daa chief Kenny Jacobs said this investment is good news for passengers checking-in bags at Dublin Airport this summer.

“The benefit of this big investment is a better and quicker integrated system across both T1 and T2, which will result in faster delivery of your bag to and from your aircraft,” he said.

“Having a modern, reliable baggage system with the optimum level of security available for our airlines and their handling partners is vital.

“The timely delivery of this major project earlier this year means the team at Dublin Airport and our baggage infrastructure are ready for a very busy summer ahead. The investment is timely as both the number of passengers and checked-in bags is set to grow over the coming years.”

Mr Jacobs said this project has seen 95pc of the previous equipment replaced, and the length of the conveyor belt increased from 9km previously to 14km today.

“New and improved screening and detection technology has also been built into the system which features more tracking sensors and cameras to enable the early-spotting and removal of bag jams, which previously had the potential to slow down operations,” he said.

Dublin Airport said it has also been working closely with handling providers and airlines, who are responsible for the handling of checked-in bags, to ensure quick bag turnaround times for arriving passengers.

Mr Jacobs added that the average time it takes for a passenger to receive their luggage at Dublin Airport is now amongst the lowest in Europe.

“Over the past six weeks, the average time it took for a bag to arrive - from the point the aircraft arrives on stand to when the first bag arrives on the baggage belt - has been 18 minutes, compared to the EU average of 40 minutes,” he said.