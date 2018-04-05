Inspirational teen (17) who beat cancer bringing 'Bundles of Fun' to Crumlin

An inspiring young teenager is helping some of Ireland's sickest children by bringing 'Bundles of Fun' into Crumlin hospital.

Rachel Casey (17) from Greystones in Co Bray visited Our Lady’s Hospital Crumlin this morning to distribute her packages to families.

Rachel, who was diagnosed with leukaemia as a child, said she wants to give back to the children's hospital. "I was a very sick child and was in Crumlin for a long time. I'm going back to Crumlin to see my consultant Dr Aengus O'Marcaigh and I wanted to do something nice for the children who are in the hospital."

The 17-year-old created the 'Bundles of Fun' packages which include everything from grooming products to toys. "I've collected over 1,300 new items including 200 stationery items, 133 items for teenagers, 100 nightwear items, 55 slippers and socks, 267 toys and 450 grooming sets," Rachel told Independent.ie.

Over 300 of these donations will be given to families of sick children staying at Ronald Mc Donald House while their children are treated at Crumlin. "I'm looking forward to seeing my doctor tomorrow but it will be strange because now I'm better. I haven't seen him in over eight years.

"I'm really happy that I can give back to the hospital and do something for the kids and families that are there now because I know what is was like being there. I know how much joy a toy or something as smile as a grooming kit can bring to the families there. "The sets help those who find themselves rushed into the hospital unprepared to stay overnight. I've prepared different types of sets for different needs such as razors for dads and that kind of thing."

Rachel added that she couldn't have organised the packages without the support of her local community.

"So many people helped to make this happen and I can't thank them enough. I'm hopeful that a national charity will see the potential for recycling unwanted Christmas gifts of toys, nightwear and cosmetics for reuse in hospitals and that we can make this project bigger."

