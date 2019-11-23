'Inspirational': Marcin gets top honour for devotion to family

A father of two who looks after his wife who has locked-in syndrome, leaving her unable to move, has been named as the National Carer of the Year.

Marcin Filak, from Kildalkey, Co Meath, who was described as "inspirational", was presented with the overall award by broadcasters Marty Whelan and Mary Kennedy at a gala ceremony in the Westin Hotel in Dublin yesterday.

He cares for his wife Ola and their two children, the eldest of whom Piotr (13) has autism.

Ola suffered a catastrophic brain stem stroke three weeks after the birth of the couple's daughter Anastasia (2), resulting in locked-in syndrome. Her condition means she is aware of her surroundings but cannot move or speak and now communicates through eye movements.

