'Inspirational': Marcin gets top honour for devotion to family
Work of four young carers is also recognised
A father of two who looks after his wife who has locked-in syndrome, leaving her unable to move, has been named as the National Carer of the Year.
Marcin Filak, from Kildalkey, Co Meath, who was described as "inspirational", was presented with the overall award by broadcasters Marty Whelan and Mary Kennedy at a gala ceremony in the Westin Hotel in Dublin yesterday.
He cares for his wife Ola and their two children, the eldest of whom Piotr (13) has autism.
Ola suffered a catastrophic brain stem stroke three weeks after the birth of the couple's daughter Anastasia (2), resulting in locked-in syndrome. Her condition means she is aware of her surroundings but cannot move or speak and now communicates through eye movements.
The couple are originally from Poland but moved to Ireland in 2016.
Throughout Ola's 18 months in hospital, Marcin was by her side every day and always maintained that he would make her dream to come home a reality.
He quit his job as a farm equipment engineer and undertook extensive training in order to be able meet his wife's care needs at home.
Ola and the St Pat's team from the National Rehabilitation Hospital nominated Marcin to say thank you for the extraordinary care he provides for his family.
Now in their 13th year, the Netwatch Carer of the Year Awards seek to recognise the contribution of Ireland's 355,000 family carers, almost two-thirds of whom provide over 100 hours of care a week.
Speaking at the ceremony, Catherine Cox of Family Carers Ireland said that Marcin's commitment to his family "is an inspiration to us all".
She also paid tribute to the four young carers of the year, who were also announced yesterday at the event, praising the maturity and dedication they show in helping care for their loved ones.
One of these awards was given to Lily Power (18), from Ballincollig, Co Cork, who has been caring from a very young age for her mum who has Parkinson's.
Áine Grant (20), from Bridgend, Co Donegal, who cares for her mum Nuala who was diagnosed with early onset dementia two years ago, was also given an award.
Matthew McCartin (17), from Gorey, Co Wexford, who has been caring for his dad since he was five years old, was another award winner. His dad now has advanced Parkinson's with dementia and is wheelchair bound.
Hailey Golden (11), from Breaffy, Castlebar, Co Mayo, who has three brothers with special needs, was also honoured.
Irish Independent