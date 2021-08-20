‘Inspirational’ football coach one of two men killed in road crash

The scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving three vehicles that occurred on the R152 at Keenogue, Duleek, County Meath. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

A garda checkpoint near the scene of the fatal crash on the R152 between Duleek and Killmoone Cross. Photo: Tony Gavin

TRIBUTES have been paid to a football coach who was one of two people who died in a three-car collision in Co Meath yesterday.

One of the men was named locally as husband and father David Conroy from Laytown. He was well-known in the area as being an “inspiration” to young footballers as he was the director of football for Laytown United FC.

The three-vehicle collision happened on the R152 at Keenogue, Duleek, Co Meath, at around 6.40am.

Two men, including Mr Conroy, died in the crash. No other serious injuries were reported to gardaí.

Laytown United FC paid tribute to Mr Conroy on Facebook, writing: “It is with deepest regret that we share the devastating news of the tragic passing of our friend and director of football David Conroy.

“Our whole community is shocked and deeply saddened by this news. Dave was not only a coach or committee member, he was and always will be at the centre of everything that is Laytown Utd FC.

“As a mark of respect, all club activities will cease until further notice. Our sincere heartfelt sympathies go to Jackie, Lee, Cheryl, Alex, Dayne & Heidi and family.”

Local Fine Gael councillor Sharon Tolan said the news of Mr Conroy’s death was “absolutely shocking” and added that he was well-known within the community.

“It’s shocking, absolutely shocking. He was heavily involved in Laytown United Football Club, he was a great football person and he was very dedicated to young

people and their progression of football,” she said.

“He put a lot of time and effort into helping the club progress and build it up. It’s a big shock.”

Fianna Fáil councillor Tom Behan said his “thoughts and prayers” were with Mr Conroy’s family.

Mr Conroy was well-known in football clubs across the country, and as of a mark of respect some soccer and GAA clubs, including East Meath United FC and St Colmcille’s GAA club in Bettystown, are suspending activities for the next few days.

Drogheda United FC posted on Facebook: “This morning we received the dreadful news that our wonderful U14s coach, David Conroy, passed away following a traffic accident.

“Our club is built on volunteers and fans and David was the finest of both. Many of you will also know David as the father of Alex Conroy from our social media team and already a legend around our club.

“To all David’s family, we send all of our love. David, thank you for everything. Rest in peace, friend.”

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who were travelling

on the R152 between Kilmoon Cross and Duleek between 6.20am and 6.50am and who may have camera foot-

age, including dash-cam, to make this footage available to gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”