Inspectors find patient waiting nearly three days for a bed in emergency department during review

Inspectors who made an unannounced visit to a hospital emergency department found a patient was waiting nearly three days for a bed.

The inspection of Wexford General Hospital in February, shortly before it was hit by a fire, revealed the average time from registration to triage was 45 minutes, including for patients arriving by ambulance, with a median 22 minutes.

The interval from the time of registration to time of decision to discharge or admit ranged from one hour and seven minutes to 17 hours and one minute.

"The longest interval for a patient present in the emergency department from time of registration was 70 hours.

"The patient had been admitted and was receiving care but was waiting for a bed on a ward," said the report from the Health Information and Quality Authority.

Patients' waiting times from triage to medical review ranged from 36 minutes to seven hours and 50 minutes.

An inspection of the emergency department of University Hospital Galway the same month found the decision to admit to actual admission to an inpatient bed ranged from one hour 25 minutes to 38 hours and two minutes. The average waiting time was 18 hours and 10 minutes.

The report said that staff who spoke with inspectors were committed and constantly striving to provide the best experience to the patients who attended the emergency department in what was a very challenging environment, with admitted patients awaiting an inpatient bed and staffing shortages.

"Inspectors spoke with a number of patients about their experience of care in the ED. Some patients were complimentary about the new ED referring to the ‘improved physical environment.’ Patients reported that staff were ‘very nice’ and ‘checking on them every one to two hours’.”

“Other patients spoke about their experiences on trolleys and how they found ‘trolleys to be so uncomfortable.’ Some patients spoke about long wait times, for example, one patient who was in the ED over 20 hours spoke about how they were in a single cubicle but had to be moved and spent all night on a trolley in the corridor. Other patients reported how they were not told about where toilets and showers were and that you had to “find things yourself” and one patient described how they were not offered water.

HIQA published seven inspection reports on compliance with the National Standards for Safer Better Healthcare.

Overall, generally good levels of compliance were found in Connolly Hospital, Mallow General Hospital, Roscommon University Hospital and St. Camillus Hospital, Limerick. Inspectors found that these hospitals had formalised governance structures and monitoring systems in place to identify and act on opportunities to improve the quality and safety of services provided.

Some examples of good practice found on inspection included:

In Connolly Hospital, inspectors found that there were systems and processes in place to respond promptly, openly and effectively to complaints and concerns raised by people using the service.

Mallow General Hospital had systems in place to monitor and evaluate the quality and safety of services provided at the hospital and information from monitoring activities was being used to improve practices.

People who spoke with inspectors at Roscommon University Hospital were positive about their experience of care received in the hospital, and were complimentary about the staff.

At St. Camillus Hospital, staff recorded verbal and written complaints locally, implemented quality-improvement plans and shared learning from complaints.

Partial compliance was found in the emergency department at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, with mixed levels of non-compliance found in both Wexford General Hospital ED and University Hospital Galway emergency department. Although there was mixed compliance levels in the emergency departments inspected, inspections carried out in wider hospitals and rehabilitation and community inpatient healthcare services found generally good compliance with the national standards assessed.

St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny had systems and processes in place to identify, evaluate and manage risks to people attending the emergency department; however, while risks outlined to inspectors by staff during the inspection were escalated, they were not all recorded on the risk register in line with effective risk-management processes.

Hospital management had implemented a number of measures to support effective patient flow in the emergency department and wider hospital. However, these were not fully effective in managing long waiting times for triage and medical review, and long wait times by admitted patients in the emergency department awaiting an inpatient bed.

