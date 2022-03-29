Inspections of vacant properties pledged for Ukrainian refugees to be sped up, Cabinet told

Ukrainian refugees disembark a train at Przemysl Glowny train station, after fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Przemysl, Poland. Picture: Reuters

Inspections of vacant properties which have been pledged by members of the public for Ukrainian refugees will be sped up, Cabinet ministers have been told.

The Government is set to deploy extra resources through the Red Cross to speed up checks on vacant properties which have been volunteered by the public for refugees.

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath told colleagues last night that the cost of housing 100,000 refugees would be around €2.5bn.

Out of over 22,000 accommodation pledges, 1,100 people have been contacted.

Read More

However, Cabinet ministers were told this morning that the inspection process has been “upscaled” and that the inspections will not be allowed to slow properties coming on stream.

Around 22,600 pledges of accommodation have been made through the Government’s Red Cross portal, with under 5,000 of these for vacant homes.

A Government source said that it is hoped that there can be a seven-day turnaround for vacant homes, between contacting the person who made the pledge and inspecting the property.

As of last night, 14,611 Ukrainian refugees had travelled into the country, with about 8,000 of these in State provided accommodation.

It is understood that increasing numbers of refugees are seeking State accommodation upon their arrival.

The Cabinet was also told how a procurement process for a tent camp is underway in Gormanston in Co Meath.

The State has contracted 2,532 hotel rooms for refugees.