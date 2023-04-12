Inside the 5-star Dublin hotel hosting Joe Biden for his Irish visit

Joe Biden will spend the night in a ritzy Dublin hotel this evening as part of his historic Irish visit.

The US President touched down in Northern Ireland on Tuesday evening and will make his way to Dublin later today, where he will be able to unwind in the city’s Conrad Hotel.

The 5-star hotel, owned by Hilton Worldwide, is located near St Stephen’s Green at Earlsfort Terrace. The area has been closed off entirely until Saturday, Goss.ie reports.

It’s likely that Biden will be put up in the Conrad’s lavish Presidential Suite for the night, which comes with a hefty price tag of at least £1,742 (€1,981).

The award-winning suite is the largest in the hotel and boasts “incredible views over Dublin city”.

It is described as a “quintessential hideaway” and a comfortable “home-from-home" with a show-stopping baby grand piano, two flatscreen TVs, and a walk-in wardrobe.

Guests staying in the Presidential Suite can also be treated to a special dinner prepared by the Conrad’s chefs as the room offers a private kitchenette.

Biden will get star treatment too as the suite comes with its own VIP check-in desk and concierge service.

But prior to his check-in at the Conrad on Wednesday night, the 80-year-old will meet with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Belfast before giving a speech at the new student accommodation for the University of Ulster.

He will then travel to Co Louth, the birthplace of his great-grandfather, where he is expected to head to Carlingford to visit King John's Castle.

Biden will also visit the nearby Dundalk for a “walkabout” of the town centre before moving on to Dublin for his overnight stay at the Conrad Hotel.

On Thursday, the Pennsylvanian native will meet President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin, hold a meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the Farmleigh estate, and attend a banquet dinner in Dublin Castle later that evening.

He will fly into Ireland West Airport to spend the final day of his Irish visit in Co Mayo, visiting the Knock Shrine and the North Mayo Heritage and Genealogical Centre’s family history research unit.

Biden will conclude his visit with a speech at St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina before travelling back to Dublin Airport for his returning US flight.