Inside Ireland's open prison: 'When they leave, we don't want to see them back'

It's a prison, but the gates are wide open. If the mood strikes, prisoners can make a dash for freedom with few deterrents. Some do, but not many. Shelton Abbey open centre in Arklow, Co Wicklow, operates as a rehabilitation facility but also remains a jail that is home to over 20 'lifers' who have committed the most serious of crimes.

The guards don't wear uniforms, no keys jangle from chains. There are no locks on the prisoners' rooms and staff are on first-name basis with the 80 inmates.

"Life at Shelton Abbey is a dream," one prisoner, serving a life sentence for murder, tells the Sunday Independent. "I've only been here three months. I came from Mountjoy, where it is just high walls and depression. This is a totally different way of life. You get to be outside. It's totally different in every way to Mountjoy. The fact we're on first-name basis with the guards and we're not locked up, it's so much more humanised. That makes a big difference to everything."

The inmate, who spent over a decade in Mountjoy, had to prove he was serious about his rehabilitation before he was transferred to the open prison in Wicklow in recent months. "I showed I had skills in Mountjoy and that I wanted to keep going and finish my apprenticeship. It's a different world down here."

Another inmate, working alongside the convicted killer constructing concrete monuments within the confines of the farm, is serving a sentence for drug offences. He is due out in less that four months. "Addictions are what landed me in prison," he explains. "I'm on the home stretch now. I was in Cork prison but it's so much better here. Just being able to be outside and work. And not be locked up behind closed doors. We are treated with respect here."

For prisoners to be deemed a suitable candidate to be transferred from a traditional jail to Shelton Abbey, or Loughan House in Co Cavan - the country's only other open prison - is no easy task. Inmates must have a track record of engagement with prison services and be keen to learn.

Expand Close Governor Joe Donohue pictured with Mason, a 20-month-old Labrador who is in training for ‘Dogs for the Disabled’ at Shelton Abbey. Photo: Frank McGrath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Governor Joe Donohue pictured with Mason, a 20-month-old Labrador who is in training for ‘Dogs for the Disabled’ at Shelton Abbey. Photo: Frank McGrath

"They have to have shown a willingness to improve themselves. This has all the same rules and regulations as a closed prison but it is run differently," explains governor Joe Donohue. "The lads have a lot more freedom. We don't lock them up. There is a degree of trust. An open prison should be the last stop on the road before being released. We have a lot of lifers, they get on very well here. I don't see how we can release someone from a life sentence back into society without first sending them to an open centre because they have become so institutionalised. There needs to be preparation before they are released, that's where an open prison comes in."

Only sex offenders and arsonists are excluded from serving their time at Shelton Abbey. Neither cohort are deemed suitable candidates for an open centre, for obvious reasons. The Wicklow prison, situated on 25 acres of grounds with an adjoining 55-acre working farm, has capacity for 115 inmates. Because of Covid, this is currently reduced to 80. There is a high demand to get in and there is a rolling waiting list, explains the governor. Inmate freedoms extend to being able to buy mobile phones through the tuck shop, for calls and texts only, in order to keep in touch with loved ones.

But not every prisoner fits in at Shelton Abbey. Last year, four inmates absconded, by simply walking out the gates. "It was higher than normal - four men left. Where do they go? They all just go back home, there is nowhere else for them to go. They were all tracked down and brought back to jail. Not back here; if you walk out that is the end of your time in Shelton Abbey. But our recidivism rate is very low. Most people who finish their sentence in here will not come back into the prison system.

"We try to give them a few strings to their bow before they are released," adds governor Donohue. "But there are strict rules. Shelton Abbey is largely drug-free. If someone is caught with class A drugs, they are sent back to a closed prison. That would be unacceptable here." Life at Shelton Abbey is by no means an easy ride either. Everyone must have a job. "We've had inner city lads here who have never even been on a farm in their lives and now they are active in our farm, learning about how to look after animals and land," says the governor.

Expand Close Checking bicycles which are repaired and serviced for 'Bikes for Africa'. Photo: Frank McGrath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Checking bicycles which are repaired and serviced for 'Bikes for Africa'. Photo: Frank McGrath

At the jail's extensive farm, there are 250 hens being tended to by inmates. The prison sells or donates the eggs within the local community, as well as consuming them within the prison. It also runs the Bóthar programme each year, which sees calves raised at Shelton Abbey by inmates for 18 months before being sent to impoverished African families in countries like Rwanda, Malawi, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Giving back to the local Wicklow community is a cornerstone of the jail's ethos and is alive and well. It has an active work programme, whereby around 25 trusted inmates secure employment in the community - in construction, garden centres and mechanic shops - but this is currently suspended because of Covid.

"It will be back as soon as is possible. We have work partners in the community here and they give jobs to some of the prisoners," adds governor Donohue. "This is a great way to get prisoners used to the working world before they are released. Some of them thrive and keep these jobs after they are released."

Relations between Shelton Abbey and the local Wicklow community have been built over many years and are of high priority to the governor. From selling or donating hundreds of plants it grows every year, to 20 inmates participating in a half-marathon within Shelton Abbey last weekend to raise funds for Down Syndrome Ireland, giving something back is key. There are frequent donations to local old folks' homes and schools of produce and goods created at the jail. There appears to be no fear in the surrounding Wicklow area of the prisoners in Shelton Abbey.

Expand Close Declan McCabe, who runs the work and training office. Photo: Frank McGrath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Declan McCabe, who runs the work and training office. Photo: Frank McGrath

The most notorious inmate to ever be housed at the jail was the GUBU killer Malcolm MacArthur. He was sentenced to life in prison in 1982 after killing two people, served 30 years, and was freed from the Wicklow centre in 2012. But there are no celebrity inmates here, explains the governor. Everyone is treated the same and is encouraged to spend their time wisely and learn skills that will help them on the outside.

There is a bustling barber shop at Shelton Abbey, run by an prisoner who received training, and several of the inmates have completed barista qualifications. "We have 30 trained baristas here. The objective is that this will help them get jobs when they are released. Of course they managed to blackmail me into getting a barista machine after they all did the qualification. You will get a better cup of coffee in here than anywhere else," the governor insists.

The Irish Prison Service believes the open centre model works and there are plans to expand the prisoner population at Shelton Abbey to 150.

"What we are trying to do is create an environment to give the inmates skills and tools to re-enter society," explains the governor. "When they leave, we don't want to see them come back."