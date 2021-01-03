| -0.2°C Dublin

Inside Ireland's open prison: 'When they leave, we don't want to see them back'

Ali Bracken visited Shelton Abbey which prepares inmates who have proven their trustworthiness for the outside world

One of the residents of Shelton Abbey prison feeds the hens on the farm at Shelton Abbey. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

One of the residents of Shelton Abbey prison feeds the hens on the farm at Shelton Abbey. Photo: Frank McGrath

Ali Bracken

It's a prison, but the gates are wide open. If the mood strikes, prisoners can make a dash for freedom with few deterrents. Some do, but not many. Shelton Abbey open centre in Arklow, Co Wicklow, operates as a rehabilitation facility but also remains a jail that is home to over 20 'lifers' who have committed the most serious of crimes.

The guards don't wear uniforms, no keys jangle from chains. There are no locks on the prisoners' rooms and staff are on first-name basis with the 80 inmates.

"Life at Shelton Abbey is a dream," one prisoner, serving a life sentence for murder, tells the Sunday Independent. "I've only been here three months. I came from Mountjoy, where it is just high walls and depression. This is a totally different way of life. You get to be outside. It's totally different in every way to Mountjoy. The fact we're on first-name basis with the guards and we're not locked up, it's so much more humanised. That makes a big difference to everything."

