Inside Ireland’s nursing homes: Residents locked away have their voices heard

In a special report in the Sunday Independent, our journalists hear some of the stories inside Ireland's nursing homes.

Mary Hackett and Anne McGarahan have a socially distanced catch up at Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home, Cahir. Picture; Gerry Mooney Expand
Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home resident Joseph Darcy in Cahir, Co Tipperary. Picture; Gerry Mooney Expand

Mary Hackett and Anne McGarahan have a socially distanced catch up at Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home, Cahir. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home resident Joseph Darcy in Cahir, Co Tipperary. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Brendan O'Connor, Maeve Sheehan, Wayne O'Connor and Alan O'Keeffe

They are most vulnerable to Covid-19, but the people inside the country’s care homes have had little platform to speak of their experiences. We heard some of their stories.

'Warehousing our older people together has not fooled Covid'

Introduction by Brendan O'Connor

The laugh of it is that despite all this we can still talk about “older people” as if they are ‘other’. As if they are a type, a species, some of them vulnerable, some of them defiantly not. But all of them old. As if being old is what defines them. You’d swear they were never young. You’d swear we were never going to be old. You’d swear they were beamed down from space as older people.