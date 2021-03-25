Inquiry sought as Department of Health is condemned over dossiers on autistic children involved in legal actions

A State-appointed child law expert has condemned the covert gathering by the Department of Health of confidential information about children with special needs who took legal actions to get appropriate educational supports.

According to a whistleblower within the department, sensitive medical and educational information about such children, their siblings and their parents was gathered as part of a strategy to defend lawsuits.

This was said to have been done without the knowledge or consent of parents and continued even where lawsuits were long considered dormant.

Professor Conor O’Mahony, the State rapporteur on child protection, said the practice, revealed in an RTÉ Investigates programme being broadcast on Thursday night, raised significant ethical concerns and spoke to “a broader issue of a deeply embedded culture of denying people their legal and constitutional rights”.

Speaking in the Dáil, Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty said the department's actions were "at the very least invasive and disproportionate" but in reality "dishonest, totally unethical and possibly illegal". He called for an independent investigation into the matter to be carried out "urgently".

Inclusion Ireland, the national association for people with an intellectual disability, described the revelations as a “gross breach of trust”.

It called for the families affected to be notified and for an investigation to be launched by the Data Protection Commissioner.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has yet to respond to the controversy or to say whether he was aware of the practice.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he had "no recollection" of the practice from his time as health minister.

Over 40 cases involving children with autism are said to have been involved.

Department of Health official Shane Corr told the RTÉ programme detailed files were collated drawing on information provided by doctors and schools.

He said the level of information gathered was “mind boggling” and that it was easily accessible and searchable by anyone working in the department’s division dealing with older people, social care and disability policies.

“I saw several notes relating to alcoholism within the family structure. I saw notes relating to siblings of the children that weren’t relevant. Every type of family information,” he told the programme.

“Whether the child was prone to violent acts towards its parents, its siblings, its teacher, its doctor. Everything that you would not want to know about the family living beside you was there.

“It was drawn from speaking to doctors, it was transcribed and put into Excel sheets and shared with the Department of Education and Science and the HSE.”

Mr Corr highlighted the issue to his superiors in a protected disclosure last year.

However, according to the department an external review by a senior counsel found the practice to be entirely lawful, proper and appropriate.

In a statement, the Department of Health said it had never unlawfully held sensitive medical and educational information of children involved in dormant court cases.

“It is normal practice for defendants to litigation to gather and maintain appropriate information in order to obtain legal advice and/or defend the proceedings. This is necessary to protect the public interest and is a normal practice for the management of litigation,” it said.

According to the programme, a template letter set out the information sought by the department in special education needs (SENS) cases.

The letter indicates the department looked for service updates from doctors, psychiatrists and social workers on children with special needs and their families who were taking cases.

It is said to have explicitly stated that neither the plaintiffs nor their solicitors were to be contacted about the request.

At least one doctor is said to have questioned the legality of the practice when they were asked for information about a patient who was involved in litigation against the department.

According to Mr Corr, the department was worried it would be stuck paying the legal costs of families in cases which had fallen dormant.

“They wanted an end to them, but they didn’t want to go through the process of going to a representative of the child and saying: ‘Look are we all good here’,” he said.

According to the programme, the Department of Education was a co-defendant in many of the cases and shared school reports with the Department of Health over many years.

The Department of Education said it was normal practice for co-defendants in litigation to cooperate and share information between themselves where there is a common interest and such sharing is required for defending such litigation.

It said it was “not aware” of any instance of inappropriate sharing of information.

Prof O’Mahony said the whistleblower’s revelations raised significant concerns regarding compliance with data protection law, as well as ethical concerns regarding the manner in which information was obtained, stored and used.

He said issues needed to be explored further and that even if it were ultimately determined that no laws were broken, that did not make the actions right.

“The actions of the Departments of Health and Education are doing harm to children and families by delaying the provision of services for children, in circumstances where early intervention is paramount, and burdening parents with both the stress and costs of protracted litigation against the State.”

He said the revelations spoke to deeply embedded culture where litigation from those seeking to vindicate their rights was vigorously contesting “in a manner aimed at deterring others with legitimate claims from pursuing them”.

Prof O’Mahony said this was a pattern also been seen in other areas, including medical negligence and cases involving survivors of historical abuses.

He said the Department of Education had described their approach to this issue as “best practice” aimed at securing the efficient use of public resources.

“A far more efficient way of reducing the costs of litigation would be to provide children with suitable education when they need it,” he said.

“Children with special educational needs have a constitutional right to be provided with education suitable to meet those needs.

“There is an abundance of evidence that children with special needs are often left waiting for years before being provided with the services they need, and that families have to fight every step of the way to access those services.

“If the strategy for providing services to children to meet their constitutional entitlements was as sophisticated and well-resourced as the strategy for contesting litigation, much of that litigation would not arise in the first place.”

Meanwhile Mr Doherty described the whistleblower revelations as “absolutely shocking".

"The Department of Health had been gathering information on parents and on their children, for many, many years, specifically in order to defend legal cases which these families considered bringing in order to vindicate the rights of their children's access to services,” he said.

"This is truly shocking, absolutely shocking, and it highlights an attitude of suspicion and contempt towards the families that is simply not justifiable."

The Donegal TD said the information on file in the department's database included medical and personal information, which "any right-thinking person would believe that this was covered by doctor-patient confidentiality".

"Instead of assisting families in accessing proper services for children with a disability or a learning difficulty, what we had instead was the Department of Health playing private investigators, trying to dig up dirt on parents who've already been through the mill," Mr Doherty claimed.

"It is at the very least invasive and disproportionate. In reality, it is dishonest, it is totally unethical and possibly illegal, and it represents a monumental breach of trust."

He added that it had clearly been a practice that had been going on for years.

Independent.ie has asked Health Minister Stephen Donnelly’s spokesman for comment but has yet to receive a response.

Online Editors