Inquest to be held into death of Irish teacher who was murdered and secretly buried

Independent.ie

An inquest will be held later into the death of a teacher murdered and secretly buried by republican paramilitaries more than 30 years ago.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/inquest-to-be-held-into-death-of-irish-teacher-who-was-murdered-and-secretly-buried-36888620.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article35687994.ece/2c583/AUTOCROP/h342/X-_96DPI_ULSTER-Dis-2.jpg