Inquest into death of cyclist hears there was no evidence to explain why he crashed

An inquest into the death of a cyclist who collided with a pole in Dublin’s north inner city has heard no evidence was found to explain why he had suddenly veered off a cycle lane into the signpost.

A leading figure in the Irish art world, James O’Nolan – a well-known printer, artist and teacher – sustained serious head injuries when his bicycle crashed into the pole on North Strand on May 17, 2018.

Mr O’Nolan (65), a married father of two from Belgrave Place, Rathmines, was a nephew of the late author Brian O’Nolan, who is better known by his pen names, Flann O’Brien and Myles na gCopaleen.

The inquest at Dublin Coroner’s Court heard Mr O’Nolan had been cycling from his print company, Stoney Road Press, in East Wall to a meeting in the city centre when the accident occurred close to the Marino College of Further Education.

He was rushed by ambulance to the Mater Hospital and later transferred to Beaumont Hospital where he died almost two months later on July 4, 2018.

An eye witness to the collision, Hannah Mullen, said a male cyclist had passed her “at a fair speed” on the citybound, off-road cycle lane when she saw him take “a sharp 90º turn to the right” before the bike collided with the pole and the cyclist fell backwards onto the ground.

“I felt it wasn’t a conscious turn. It didn’t seem right,” said Ms Mullen.

She added: “He had no reason to turn. It seemed he lost control of the bike.”

Another witness, Charlain Pepper, a teacher at Marino College, described hearing a bang and turning to see a cyclist hitting the ground hard with his back and head.

Ms Pepper said Mr O’Nolan appeared lifeless as he was falling as he made no effort to break his fall.

She said he was unconscious as he lay on the ground with a lot of blood coming from the back of his head.

Lauren May Clarke, a student at Marino College, who attempted to stop the bleeding coming from Mr O’Nolan’s head wounds, said he was unconscious and “shaking as in a seizure”.

The inquest heard a report by a forensic collision investigator, Garda Damien Farrell, found no evidence to show another person or vehicle was involved in the collision.

Mr O’Nolan was not wearing a safety helmet.

While the autopsy report revealed he also had an 80pc blockage of one of his main arteries, the coroner, Dr Cróna Gallagher, said Mr O’Nolan had not suffered a cardiac arrest at the time of the crash.

Dr Gallagher said there was a small possibility that he had experienced some cardiac event that had made him unconscious in the moments before the accident but she believed that was “highly unlikely”.

The coroner returned a verdict of accidental death.

