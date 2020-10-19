INM leads way at Newsbrands' Journalism Awards

The Irish Independent and other INM titles are leading the way in the nominations for this year’s Newsbrands’ Journalism Awards.

Our journalists have received more than 30 nominations across a range of specialities, including best website for Independent.ie.

The Irish Independent’s campaign on insurance reform has won it a place in the ‘Campaigning Journalism’ category.

The Irish Independent Review and Weekend Magazine are both nominated in the Newspaper Magazines category.

The Sunday Independent is nominated in Front Page of the Year for ‘A Nation Changed Utterly’.

This year Irish Independent reporters have particularly excelled in the investigative journalism and politics categories.

A detailed probe by Catherine Fegan into how Covid-19 was allowed spread through the country’s nursing homes has received a nomination, while Amy Molloy is in the running for exposing questionable practices within the legal and medical sector when it comes to personal injury claims.

The ‘Votegate’ scandal made massive headlines and brought huge scrutiny into the work practices of our politicians. Cormac McQuinn and Fionnan Sheahan have been recognised for their work in uncovering the problem and forcing a change to the Leinster House rules.

The broader Irish Independent political team also gets a nomination in the investigations category.

The Irish Independent’s Sinéad Kissane has been nominated for Broadsheet Sportswriter of the Year and will be up against her colleague Dermot Crowe.

Kathy McGuinness (Irish Independent) and Niall McMonagle (Sunday Independent) are both nominated for Critic of the year.

Barry Egan, Melanie Finn and Eoin Murphy are all shortlisted for an award for their work writing about the entertainment and showbiz sector over the past year.

The Sunday Independent’s Maeve Sheehan has a huge portfolio of work from covering the Covid-19 crisis which has earned her a nomination.

Samantha McCaughren is nominated for Business Journalist of the Year while Adrian Weckler’s ‘The Big Tech Show’ is in the running for best podcast.

Wayne O’Connor and Amy Molloy are shortlisted for News Reporter of the Year.

The Sunday World picked up 10 nominations for writers including Eddie Rowley (Showbiz), Roy Curtis (Columnist and Sportswriter), Patrick O’Connell (Crime, Scoop and Features), Nicola Tallant (Crime), Eamon Dillion (Features), Eugene Masterson (Features) andSean McGoldrick (Sportswriter). It is also nominated for Headline of the Year

The Herald’s Ken Foy is nominated for best crime writer. And in video, ‘Socially Distanced Bingo’ by Johnny Brew is shortlisted.

Ann Marie Lenihan, CEO of NewsBrands Irelands said: “We are delighted to continue the Journalism Awards in what has been an extraordinary year. News publishers and journalists are to be commended for the significant investment and pursuit of excellence in producing quality journalism. Sincere congratulations to all of those who have been shortlisted.”

Tim Vaughan, Chairman of the Judging Panel, said:"This extraordinary year has produced outstanding journalism, and while Covid-19 has dominated much of 2020, the diversity and quality of the journalism on this shortlist yet again highlights the important role newspapers and news websites play in Irish society.”

The awards continue to be sponsored by the National Lottery who are now in their fifth year of sponsorship of the awards. Andrew Algeo, Chief Executive of the National Lottery, said:“These awards are a recognition of the immense and valued role of journalism, shining a light as it does on all aspects of Irish society and making clear the impact and context of news and events. The National Lottery is proud to sponsor these awards again this year, and to be associated with the best of work by the print and online journalists of Ireland.”

The winners will be announced in mid-November.

Online Editors