INM colleagues remember Andrew

Work colleagues of the late Andrew McDermott have fondly remembered the highly regarded advertising executive on the first anniversary of his death.

Work colleagues of the late Andrew McDermott have fondly remembered the highly regarded advertising executive on the first anniversary of his death.

The sudden and unexpected passing of the 47-year-old father of three last year deeply affected his co-workers at INM.

In an act of compassion, the Irish advertising and media industry pulled together and raised nearly €150,000 for his family at a hugely successful fundraising event.

Karen Preston, INM advertising director, described Mr McDermott as someone who instantly brightened up a room.

"It definitely doesn't feel like a year since his passing since Andrew had such a long-lasting impact on everyone he knew," she said. "We're all a little sad today, but it's a good time to talk about what he really meant to us.

"Andrew had such a sunny way of life and was also extremely professional in his role. He left an extraordinary legacy behind and it was an honour to know him," she said.

Mr McDermott joined the 'Sunday World' in 2008 and was an integral figure in an award-winning team.

In more recent times, Andrew became part of Independent News & Media's advertising hub and was elevated to group agency sales manager in late 2015.

Irish Independent