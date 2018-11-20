The Liverpool fan brutally attacked before a match earlier this year is battling to recover and can now pick up a cup of tea despite his injuries, his brothers have happily revealed.

The Liverpool fan brutally attacked before a match earlier this year is battling to recover and can now pick up a cup of tea despite his injuries, his brothers have happily revealed.

Injured Liverpool fan Seán Cox takes 'massive step in picking up own cup of tea'

Seán Cox and his brother Martin were heading to Anfield for Liverpool's Champions League semi-final against Roma in April when they were attacked by away supporters.

The father of three was left with injuries that required him to be placed into an induced coma. He was subsequently transferred to a Dublin hospital and is now being cared for at Dún Laoghaire Rehabilitation Hospital.

But as he faces long-term treatment, which could span years, his loved ones have set up a GoFundMe page to provide support, which has raised almost €400,000 so far.

Donations have come from Roma and their chairman Jim Pallotta, as well as Jurgen Klopp, Peter Moore, Michael Edwards, Christian Purslow, David Meyler and Séamus Coleman.

Speaking to the 'Liverpool Echo', Martin and Peter Cox said the support for their family had been "overwhelming".

Martin said his brother's condition was "gradually getting better" and Seán was recently able to "pick up a cup by himself unaided".

"I know (it) sounds small to some people but to us it's a massive, massive step."

He said Seán was also working his way back to eating properly.

Irish Independent