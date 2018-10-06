Injured Liverpool fan Sean Cox moved back to Ireland for treatment

Injured Liverpool fan Sean Cox has been moved back to Ireland for treatment at the National Rehabilitation Hospital.

The 53-year-old suffered a severe bleed in his brain following a brutal attack before Liverpool's Champions League semi-final with Roma at Anfield on April 24.

St. Peter's GAA Club in Dunboyne said he is now being cared for at the hospital in Dun Laoghaire.

They wrote on Facebook: "As you are aware, our club colleague and friend Sean Cox sustained serious and life-altering injuries earlier this year while attending a football game in Liverpool.

"The level of solidarity from so many from our community and beyond for Sean, Martina, Jack, Shauna and Emma since this tragic incident has been overwhelming and is deeply appreciated by Sean's family.

"Over the past number of months, Sean has been taking small but important steps on a road to recovery.

"His journey will be a long and difficult one and the focus will continue on ensuring the best possible care to maximise the potential in Sean's recovery. Over the coming months, a number of events will be organised as part of this campaign locally and nationally. The provision of long- term care for Sean will necessitate significant funding over many years."

The club directs supporters towards the GoFundMe page 'Support Sean', set up to support the Cox family.

"This GoFundMe page has been set up to assist with the ongoing medical and rehabilitation expenses that will be incurred by Sean as he continues his road to recovery.

"Please feel free to share widely and please donate if you can."

If you wish to donate visit: GoFundMe.com/support seancox.

Herald