Ingrid Miley announces departure from RTÉ ‘after too many years to count’

Broadcaster and industry expert Ingrid Miley has announced she will leave RTÉ today after “too many years to count”.

The Industry and Employment Correspondent took to Twitter to announce her exit, thanking her “wonderful colleagues” and those who “trusted me to tell their stories”.

“Some personal news ... today is my last day with RTÉ after too many years to count. Thanks to all the wonderful colleagues and friends I’ve worked with in radio television and news - and to all who trusted me to tell their stories. Still excited to go to work on the last day,” Ingrid said.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin led the tributes to the veteran broadcaster, sharing an interview of hers from 34 years ago on Twitter.

“Best of luck Ingrid Miley on your last day at RTÉ. What a brilliant, award-winning broadcasting career, spanning four decades, covering business, industry, news and Irish life.

Here's one of your interviews from 1987 - as sharp then as you are today,” Mr Martin said.

HSE chief Paul Reid also paid homage to Miley’s career, wishing her the best, adding that she was “a superb public servant”.

Many RTÉ colleagues paid tribute to Ingrid, with legal affairs correspondent Orla O’Donnell saying she was “never afraid to speak her mind”.

“Very sad day. Ingrid has been an amazing colleague - never afraid to give advice to colleagues or speak her mind to management. She had words of wisdom last night for women working in tv and worried about getting older - essentially, know your sh*t and people won’t notice the wrinkles!” Orla said.