'Ingrid got hate mail, I saw my daughter implode with stress' - George Hook on his radio suspension

Speaking on The Other Side, a new podcast series by former RTE presenter Theresa Lowe, the broadcaster revealed his wife Ingrid is still receiving hate mail and his children have suffered from the fallout.

"I watched my daughter just literally implode in front of my eyes from the stress," he said.

While discussing his next career move, Mr Hook said the final listenership figures for his early morning weekend slot on Newstalk last year show there is a market for an alternative view in Irish media.

He retired at the end of last year.

"In terms of growth, I delivered the greatest performance of my life in that year. I trebled the audience on a Saturday morning," he said.

Although he said it does not prove there is "an audience for George" he believes "there is an audience for an alternative [voice]".

But he said that, in the age of the thought police, it would meet strong opposition. "There now is a politically correct society who cannot be offended," he said. "[They say] 'If you offend us then you must go'. In every walk of life that's increasingly happening.

"So understandably conventional radio and television will back away from it and why shouldn't it? Why should radio or television take a risk on 'Joe McDucks' when they can get middle-of-the-road stuff and they'll get a sponsor?

"So what [podcasts] are going to do is we are going to be available when people want and we can say what we like. And if the 'twitterati' say 'hang him high!' you just make a sigh and you say 'two fingers to them' because it doesn't matter."

In September 2017, Mr Hook caused national outrage when he discussed the case of a 19-year-old woman who alleged she was raped by Otto Putland, a former member of the British swim team. Putland (24), who represented Wales at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, was later found not guilty of the offence.

In a statement at the time, Mr Hook said: "It was unacceptable to suggest in any way that blame could be attributed to victims of rape. I apologise for the comments which caused hurt and offence, and for this I am truly sorry."

Orla O'Connor, director of the National Women's Council of Ireland (NWCI), said Hook's comments were "victim-blaming at its worst", showing "complete ignorance as to its impact on women who have been raped".

Speaking about how the controversy impacted on his family, Mr Hook said: "For many people it is a long time ago when I made an unfortunate remark on the radio, which cost me dearly, but this Christmas, yet again, Ingrid received hate mail."

He said: "I watched my daughter just literally implode in front of my eyes from the stress, so I have a responsibility to them. I am not on my own here. So if I start doing something [online] I have to think 'do I want Ingrid to get more hate mail?'"

Asked by Ms Lowe if he could learn to brush criticism off in any future broadcasting role, Mr Hook said: "Well, that's true if it was just me, but my son runs a travel company. He lost business because of what I said. I thought that was crucially unfair but that's what happened. So therefore I have to think about that. Do I want to put myself out there again?"

Also on the show, Mr Hook revealed that decades of sports commentary and analysis taught him to prepare his seemingly 'off the cuff' remarks in advance.

Revealing the tricks of his trade he said: "Mark Twain says it takes three weeks to work out an off-the-cuff remark. I'm with Mark Twain on the throwaway remark. All my best throwaway remarks are prepared."

On his former radio colleague Ivan Yates, he said: "Ivan Yates is a really good example of this on Newstalk. If you meet Ivan, he has you believe that he just walks into studio and off he goes. That's just not true. Ivan is as professional as they come. He has prepared the whole thing and I think anyone in this industry who doesn't prepare, you know..."

Pointing to the comedian Bob Hope he said: "Hope never wrote a joke in his entire life. He had 20 scriptwriters writing the jokes. The difference between Bob Hope and the scriptwriters is that he could deliver [the line]. It was the issue of timing and pause."

In the wide-ranging chat, Mr Hook also spoke about his desire to teach schoolchildren religion. In an effort to modernise the subject he said he would "talk about Jesus as Michael Collins... Jesus was just Michael Collins for Jews".

He also expressed his desire to man a phoneline for Age Action Ireland. And he revealed his worst business decision - passing up an opportunity to own the franchise for an up-and-coming food brand, which had recently arrived in Ireland: "A fella came to me and said 'I have a client called McDonald's and they sell takeaway hamburgers and they want to open in Ireland. You are in the catering business, do you want to do it?'

"I said 'No. Nobody in Ireland will buy food to take away. The Irish people want to sit down and have their dinner', and I passed up the McDonald's franchise."

Theresa Lowe's podcasts will be released in video and audio on Tuesday. Guests will include GAA commentator Micheal O Muircheartaigh, author Paul Howard and presenter and influencer James Kavanagh.

Sunday Independent