InFocus: Love after lockdown and how vaccines replaced Trump as the biggest dating deal-breaker 

Vaccines have replaced views on Donald Trump as the deal-breaker for a single person dating someone, new research reveals.

And a dating expert says the lockdown has ironically made single people more open to relationships with people living further away from their home. A poll shows almost two thirds of single people would not date someone who refused to be vaccinated.

The research was conducted by Amárach Research for the Intro matchmaking agency.

Intro managing director Feargal Harrington told the Infocus, the current affairs podcast from Independent.ie that vaccines are a crucial factor.

"It’s become more politicised, people’s decision-making when they go to find a partner. We commissioned an Amárach survey that stated 62pc of people that are single will not date someone unless they have been or are about to be vaccinated. That’s the deciding factor,” he says.

"In the past it was anyone who supports Trump, don’t send me out with them. Or anyone who didn’t pay their water charges. I’m pretty sure it’s going to be property tax from this week on. Back in the day it was religion, that was the real reason why people would only consider dating someone who was Catholic and was a mass-goer. Now that’s out the door.”

Mr Harrington also says travel and the distance between where a potential partner lived was one of the major obstacles towards people beginning a relationship. The limitations of lockdown have removed that barrier.

“Covid has taken that issue away from people because people weren’t travelling. People were getting to know each other and building the foundations of a relationship over video talk, zoom and whatsapp. In a way, it’s given people an opportunity to relax their true expectation,” he says

"It was go further and just make the effort and have the chat with that person who lives in Donegal, rather than catastrophising and thinking; ‘He lives in Donegal and I live in Leitrim and what if we fall head over heels in love.’ That’s where people needed to change and they have because of Covid,” he adds.

Mr Harrington says single people have become more grounded and level-headed in their behaviour when seeking a partner.

"It made it more accessible in an odd way. People in the past would have been complaining about travelling and now you’re not travelling,” he says.

The dating expert says people are now are far less fussy than they have been in the past.

"Expectations are a lot easier to manage and more people are entering into relationships,” he says.

Also on the podcast, Independent.ie Audience Editor Siún Lennon describes dating during the pandemic for young people who had moved back home. She outlines the awkward experience of dating during the restrictions.

"Dating for me during Covid felt like dating as a teenager: being at home, living with my parents and being restricted to my 5k,” she says.