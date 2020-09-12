Influencer Jess Brennan beaten in city attack 

Social media influencer Jess Brennan was beaten up alongside a male friend in a shocking attack in the early hours of Saturday morning in Dublin city centre by a group of men in their 40s.

The 29-year-old had a bottle thrown at her on South Richmond Street at 1.30am on Saturday morning. The young woman was then “beaten and kicked” by the older men, leaving her with bruising and a burst lip which may need stitches, sources say.

Her male friend, aged 21, was also attacked. He was kicked, punched and had defensive wounds to his hands.

Ms Brennan hit the news previously after footage emerged of the infamous “boozy brunch” at Berlin D2 in Dublin. Ms Brennan worked as a promoter for the event.

She later said the brunch was a “largely rule-adherent small gathering” and hit out at the government for using it as a “scapegoat”.

Ms Brennan sustained bruising and bleeding to her face when the group of four men attacked the influencer and her friends, who were in a group of seven.

One of Ms Brennan’s friends managed to call 999. The attackers had fled the scene by the time gardaí and emergency services arrived.

She was treated at the scene by paramedics and she was advised that she may need some stitching to her lip, it is understood.

“These young people were making their way home after a night out. This group of older men began to verbally abuse them before attacking them,” said a source.

Gardaí from Pearse Street are leading the investigation and were last night checking CCTV in the area.

Garda headquarters confirmed it was investigating a serious assault involving a man and a woman in their 20s.

Online Editors