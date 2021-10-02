Inflation hits a new high as more than one million households face another Electric Ireland price hike

Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland Gabriel Makhlouf insisted that the current high inflation rate was transitory. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Rising costs of fuel and food will put a squeeze on family finances this winter, sparking calls for income tax measures and welfare rises in the Budget.

Prices surged by 3.7pc in this country last month as fuel and food prices shot up, while supply chain issues are causing costs to rise.

And more than one million households are to be hit after Electric Ireland announced a second rise in electricity and gas prices this year.

The state-owned company is pushing up the cost of electricity by 9.3pc, and gas by 7pc from November 1.

The two rises will increase electricity costs for its 1.1 million customers by €200 over a year, and gas by €118.

Economists predict the price pressures are set to get worse, as world trade struggles to shake off the impact of the pandemic.

There is now a prediction that inflation will hit 4pc, leading to a much higher cost of living and threatening the economic recovery in this country.

Across the eurozone as a whole, inflation hit a 13-year high of 3.4pc, according to Eurostat.

The European statistics agency said prices in Ireland rose by 0.3pc in September, leading to an annual rise of 3.7pc for September. Petrol, diesel, electricity, gas, home heating oil, rents, flights, telecoms and broadband and health insurance prices have all risen recently.

KBC Bank economist Austin Hughes said the price pressures on households were set to worsen.

This was due to energy prices surging to record levels, something which is impacting on the costs of a whole host of goods and services.

He said there was a need for a widening of the tax bands in the Budget and welfare rises to ease the burden on consumers.

Without this we risk a wage-price spiral, where workers demand higher wages to compensate for higher prices.

This in turn will prompt businesses to raise their prices, leading to higher prices and more wage rise demands, he said.

“With Irish inflation possibly threatening 4pc in coming months and the practical impact of a higher cost of living seen forcefully in higher heating and motoring bills, inflation could pose a real threat to the recovery in Ireland,” Mr Hughes said.

Prices in this country and across the EU are mainly rising due to a surge in energy costs.

The energy regulator in this country has said householders that use electricity and gas are facing paying an extra €500 this winter. There have been 30 different energy price rise announcements.

But the impact from production and shipping bottlenecks was also showing as durable goods prices have shot up.

This has raised fears that the European Central Bank (ECB) may have to raise its key interest rate.

It is currently 0pc.

Mr Hughes said there was little prospect of a rate rise before 2023.

Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf warned this week that policy makers must be ready to respond to persistently higher inflation that could result from lasting supply bottlenecks.

He insisted that the current high inflation rate was transitory.

“We must be very vigilant of the risks out there,” he said in a Bloomberg TV interview.

Shortages in the manufacturing sector that are pushing up prices could “potentially” lead to faster inflation for longer than anticipated if they end up causing wages to rise, he said.

“That’s the risk that we at the ECB need to be very cautious of and very aware of and ready to respond to if it happens,” Mr Makhlouf said.

“Right now I don’t think we should be looking to raise rates or respond to transitory inflation.”