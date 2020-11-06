Infection rates fall nationally as Buncrana shows highest coronavirus rate

Buncrana in Donegal (594) has the highest 14-day rate of incidence per 100,000 of Covid-19 in Ireland while Dingle in Kerry did not even register a figure as there were so little cases in the area in the last two weeks.

The incidence rate has continued to fall and according to latest data, the national number now stands at 208 per 100,000.

Ballyjamesduff in Cavan had registered a national high of 1,488 per 100,000 two weeks ago, which shows the rate of decline of the disease in the community. The Cavan district’s incidence is now 593 per 100,000, just below Buncrana.

Read More

Galway City Central is one ward that has continued to rank highly and with a 14-day incidence rate of 513 per 100,000, with 137 cases in the two-week period up to November 2.

Meath continues to have a high prevalence of the disease with Ratoath (543 per 100,000) the third-highest incidence in the country while Ashbourne (502 per 100,000) is also comparatively high.

The Local Electoral Area of Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart has the highest rate of the disease in the capital (348 per 100,000), closely followed by Swords at 342 per 100,000. Ballymun-Finglas at 329 per 100,000 is also quite high while the area with the lowest incidence in Dublin County was Killiney-Shankill LEA with 68.3 per 100,000.

Other LEAs that are low in Dublin include; Dún Laoghaire (82 per 100,000), Dundrum (85 per 100,000), Pembroke (88 per 100,000), Glencullen-Sandyford (96 per 100,000).

Cork is showing some of the highest incidences in Munster with all six LEAs in Cork City showing incidences above 240 per 100,000, while Listowel in Kerry is also above the national average at 334 per 100,000.

Other areas with a high incidence of the disease nationwide include; Cavan-Belturbet (458 per 100,000), Athlone (441 per 100,000), Sligo-Strandhill (426 per 100,000), Maynooth (410 per 100,000), Ballina (406 per 100,000).

Areas boasting some of the lowest rates of Covid-19 in the country include; New Ross (25.2 per 100,000), Carrickmacross (42 per 100,000), Carrick-on-Shannon (44 per 100,000), Lismore (47 per 100,000), Clonmel (49 per 100,000).

Read More

Online Editors