Infant boy in critical condition after being involved in collision with vehicle in Waterford

An infant boy is in critical condition following a road traffic incident in Dungarvan, Co Waterford this afternoon.

He was transferred by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

Gardaí are investigating the collision that occurred on private property in the town.

“Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of a road traffic incident that was reported this afternoon, Friday 21st July 2023 on private property in Dungarvan, Co Waterford,” a garda spokesperson said.

"An infant boy appears to have been involved in a collision with a vehicle.

"The boy was transferred by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition,” the spokesperson said.