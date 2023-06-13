Industry seeks more cash support from State to ditch fossil fuels for renewable heat

Manufacturing companies say they want to use giant electric heat pumps instead of fossil fuels to make their products but crippling costs are holding them back.

They have told politicians they could shave several million tonnes of carbon emissions off the national total quickly if given greater cash support to install the technology.

Samuel Geraghty of industry group, eHeat Ireland (EHI), said there was massive interest in the food, drink, dairy and pharmaceutical industries for replacing oil and gas boilers with heat pumps.

They all require large amounts of heat to boil water, blend ingredients, dry out products and sterilise equipment.

But Ireland’s uptake of renewable heat is very low in both the residential and industrial sectors.

“Ireland’s current renewable share in the heat sector was 6.8pc in 2021, in comparison to the European Union average of 22pc,” Mr Geraghty told the Oireachtas Environment and Climate Action Committee.

Industry used 40pc of all the heat produced in Ireland, generating five million tonnes of carbon emissions in the process, he said.

He said there was scope to eliminate two to three million tonnes of this by 2030 with the right policies.

“Electrification of industrial heat is a vital underexploited tool in our decarbonisation efforts,” he said.

He said the main barrier was cost, with electricity prices too high compared to gas prices.

Investing in switching to a heat system powered by renewable electricity would pay back the cost in a year in Norway but take five years in Ireland.

Ronan Coffey, global energy manager with medical devices company, Boston Scientific, said the costs of electrifying heat was a “major concern” for his employers.

The company recently electrified an unused 40,000 square foot building after taking a decision not to add any more gas operated systems to its facilities.

They were 100pc happy with the technology but the operating costs were a challenge.

“With our plants in other parts of the world, the gap between electricity and gas prices is much narrower,” he said.

The meeting heard that heat pump installation grants were available from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), covering up to 40pc of the cost to a maximum of €1 million.

James Browne, environmental and energy manager with Irish Distillers, said, however, it cost that company tens of millions of euro to make the switch.

“All the effort is having to be put in by industry,” he said. “We're doing it as part of our own internal goals but also part of the national effort.”

Asked how much was needed to achieve high levels of switching by companies, Mr Browne said the return on the investment should dictate..

“SEAI will say that there is probably a five to eight times factor in terms of bang for investment in grants so industrial heat really comes on top of everything else.

“A €1bn support in this area would deliver twice as much carbon reduction as €8bn in the domestic area, and it will deliver within this framework of 2030,” he said.

The meeting also heard that getting ESB Networks to upgrade electricity connections to handle higher power loads was too complicated, took too long and further added to costs.