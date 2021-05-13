Industrial action by local authority workers ‘almost inevitable’ over Irish Water transfer

Industrial action is “almost inevitable” over the transfer of 3,500 local authority staff to Irish Water, their union warned yesterday.

Fórsa’s national secretary Peter Nolan said there was poor engagement over protections for 3,500 local authority staff who are set to move to the semi state company.

Speaking at a union conference, he said talks between unions, the Government, council management and Irish Water had “weakened to the point of incapacity”.

Local authorities provide water services to Irish Water under service level agreements.

Fórsa said the Government outlined plans to bring local authority workers under the control of Irish Water in 2017. It said it wants to scrap the service level agreements and move to a single water authority this year.

“The repeated failure to respond to union concerns, or even to show some respect to the people who use and provide our water infrastructure, makes me think that industrial action is almost inevitable,” he said. “The only question is when.”

Fórsa wants a referendum to underpin public ownership of the company and fear otherwise the plan will be a stepping stone to water privatisation.

It is also seeking guarantees that there will be no compulsory redundancies and pay and conditions will be protected.

Mr Nolan said a new national water authority will fail without staff buy-in.

“If workers are forced to transfer to Irish Water against their will, their anger and alienation will create a failed entity, a mortally wounded service, and a public policy debacle to dwarf previous protests over water charges,” he said.

“Since the proposal was first mooted over four years ago, I have met our members and branches in every county.

“They are anxious, they are worried, and they are getting angry. They don’t want to see water go the same way as housing when, decades ago, public provision was run down to clear the pitch for private speculators and the cuckoo funds of today”.

He said staff fears were exacerbated with the publication of a Government policy paper in February, which included a demand for a framework agreement by July 2021.

“Ominously, it threatened that an agreed solution was better than an imposed solution,” Mr Nolan said.

“Fórsa will not be rushed into one of the biggest transformations in local government services since the foundation of the State.”