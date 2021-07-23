Indoor dining rules will be published in time to reopen on July 26, says Varadkar

TÁNAISTE Leo Varadkar has pledged that regulations for indoor dining in restaurants and service in pubs would be published in time for this weekend.

Restaurants and ‘wet pubs’ are due to begin service indoors once again on July 26 as part of the latest phase of lifting restrictions.

People who are fully vaccinated and accompanied minors will be allowed to avail of indoor hospitality.

Last-minute discussions involving the Attorney General, Government officials and Fáilte Ireland were held yesterday to create a set of rules for the reopening of indoor hospitality.

Those regulations are due to be published alongside a separate set of operational guidelines for businesses from Fáilte Ireland.

Mr Varadkar said yesterday they were working “full tilt” to get the regulations across the line.

It is understood outstanding issues included which official documents can be accepted to show immunity or recovery from Covid-19.

While the regulations will not include a time limit for customers, there will be a stipulation that there should be no bar service and a closing time of 11.30pm.

Children accompanied by parents will be allowed to dine indoors.

Mr Varadkar said the reasoning behind this is that they didn’t want to “separate people from their children”.

“Yes there is a certain risk in this – some staff aren’t vaccinated but we are retaining rules around masking, table service only, no more than six to a table and tables apart,” he said.

Mr Varadkar confirmed the regulations for reopening the indoor hospitality sector will “certainly” be ready in time, and that Government is working hard to have the “Fáilte guidelines published and have the regulations done no later than this weekend”.

Mr Varadkar said the issues with the regulations include enforcement provisions and accepted documents for proof of immunity.

“Anything we do is a risk, and that’s the reality of the situation,” he said.

But he believed reopening indoor hospitality to the vaccinated will be “relatively low-risk”.

The Policing Authority have said there is a lack of clarity for what will be expected from gardaí, but Mr Varadkar said “they will get that clarity”.

“I’ve no doubt we will hear complaints from the garda representative organisations – but they can’t get the information until we have regulations and guidelines done,” he said on RTÉ yesterday.

“The gardaí may have a role to play if they are called in the event of somebody being unruly,” he said.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Paul Gallagher raised concerns about the lack of progress in developing regulations for indoor dining.