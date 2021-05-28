Indoor dining being allowed in hotels ‘more of a practical decision than a scientific one’ says Tánaiste Leo Varadkar

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said hotels being allowed to accommodate indoor dining for their guests from June 2 was “more of a practical” decision rather than a scientific one.

However, he said there is “clear scientific evidence” that outdoor dining is much safer than indoors.

Many in the hospitality sector have said it’s unfair that hotels are allowed to recommence indoor dining a month before pubs and restaurants will, and said there is no scientific evidence to back this decision.

A specific date on when indoor dining will resume will be announced by Government later today, but is expected to be early July.

"The decision on hotels really is more of a practical one than a scientific one, hotels have always been able to serve meals to their guests even during the worst period of the pandemic,” Mr Varadkar said on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland.

"In Level 5 hotels were able to provide meals in the dining room for their guests, we never required them to eat in their rooms and we’re not going to change that now.”

The Employment Minister said that “the gap between indoor dining and outdoor dining won't be big, it will only a matter of weeks.”

He added: “There is very clear scientific evidence that outdoor is much safer than indoor, the disparity I suppose is a difference is being made for hotels.”

He said to compensate for this disparity payments to businesses that have been closed will continue for pubs and restaurants even when they’re open outdoors.