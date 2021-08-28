| 8.9°C Dublin

‘Individuals’ lives and livelihoods were at stake in how well we did our job’

Professor Brian MacCraith describes the challenges and emotions of leading the national vaccine roll-out

Professor Brian MacCraith. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Behind a desk on which papers are laid out with the precision of a laboratory table, Brian MacCraith talks a lot about data. About doing the maths, crunching the numbers.

The chair of the high-level task force on Covid-19 vaccination is a physicist to his very fingertips, weighing each word carefully. If a particular point is not borne out by solid statistics, it is likely to be dismissed.

But on his first visit to a vaccination centre in the earliest days of the programme he has steered and which he says is now coming to its final weeks, what moved him most was not the science, as it turned out it was the humanity.

