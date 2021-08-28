‘Individuals’ lives and livelihoods were at stake in how well we did our job’

Behind a desk on which papers are laid out with the precision of a laboratory table, Brian MacCraith talks a lot about data. About doing the maths, crunching the numbers.

The chair of the high-level task force on Covid-19 vaccination is a physicist to his very fingertips, weighing each word carefully. If a particular point is not borne out by solid statistics, it is likely to be dismissed.

But on his first visit to a vaccination centre in the earliest days of the programme he has steered and which he says is now coming to its final weeks, what moved him most was not the science, as it turned out – it was the humanity.

He had returned to his “old stomping ground” of the Helix at Dublin City University – where he had spent 10 years as president, to go behind the scenes, talking to GPs and seeing the vaccination system with his own eyes.

Read More

“It was a pivotal moment for me, seeing that new structure operating,” he says.

“Seeing those 85 year olds, the 87 year olds, the 90 year olds coming in on their Zimmer frames. But the absolute courage, the relief, the joy – and the system working.”

Hand raised to his mouth, he struggles for a long moment to regain his composure, emotional, as he recalls what it was like to stand there, watching the spreadsheets and the logistical planning come alive.

“It was talking afterwards to the individuals. And just their joy and in many cases, that of the family members with them – this is what it was all about. It still comes back to me,” he says.

When Prof MacCraith retired from his post as Dublin City university president in July 2020, he tweeted that he was ‘not retiring but taking a break for a few months before the next adventure’.

That’s one way of putting it.

The father-of-two, who lives in Termonfeckin, Co Louth, had less than four months of relaxation before receiving a call in early November last from Martin Fraser – then secretary general at the Department of the Taoiseach and now soon to take up a post as the Irish ambassador to London – inviting him to take on the role as chair of the vaccination task force. He had no hesitation.

He agrees with the old cliché that it was his job to put himself out of a job.

“It was the largest vaccination programme ever undertaken by the State in the midst of an emergency pandemic. No one quite knew how it would unfold because everything was new. There were no vaccines. There were vaccines on the way but we didn’t know when or how good they would be and we didn’t know how many.”

Asked what his worst case scenario in terms of timelines might have been then, Prof MacCraith shakes his head, refusing to be drawn into the realm of unscientific speculation, saying he did not think of it that way, but only of the opportunity to do something “meaningful”.

The first month was spent creating a vaccination strategy and implementation plan which could be adapted and updated. The task force looked at other countries but there weren’t many examples, Prof MacCraith says.

They met every Monday at 2pm on a virtual basis, with one or two in Government Buildings. Driving them forward was the huge threat of Covid and the challenge of how to get up and going as efficiently as possible.

The first shipment of vaccines finally arrived on St Stephen’s Day.

“I’ll never forget it,” he says. He left his family Christmas to travel to the headquarters in Citywest where he was greeted by the sight of two small cardboard boxes on a big pallet, containing 9,750 doses. “It was an emotional moment because it meant now we’ve started,” he says.

He laughs now to think that in their biggest week, that of July 5 last, they did almost 400,000 doses. “9,750 doses – it means you probably would have done that in an hour-and-a-half. But at that time, they were gold dust.

“They were here. Suddenly the spreadsheets and plans and everything was now reality. We had the fancy exotic fridge freezers – the minus 80C freezers because Pfizer was a complex vaccine and had to be stored at these low temperatures.”

But against a backdrop of spiralling numbers after Christmas, there was a sense of emergency.

He himself knew people who were “very seriously ill”. The task force had a sense of personal responsibility. “Older adults in the nursing homes, frontline health care workers – our effectiveness, our efficiency was directly responsible for their protection. That’s huge. Everyone was very conscious of that – that it was individuals’ lives, individuals’ livelihoods at stake in terms of how well we did our job.”

Despite a ‘noisy’ media environment for a number of weeks they did not lose focus, knowing supply limitations would soon end.

AstraZeneca was coming on stream and plans were put in place for it to be used for the cohort of 70 and over because it could be more easily stored in GP surgeries, not requiring the refrigeration of Pfizer. But then came a letter one Tuesday in early February with the clinical guidance that the vaccine could not be used for this age group.

“It was a major jolt, put it that way,” says Prof MacCraith, quick to praise NIAC for the job they have done in protecting the Irish people even though their guidance caused them to have to change the planning “multiple, multiple times”.

The task force was given two days to have a new plan ready to vaccinate the vulnerable cohort of 85 years and above, working night and day for those next two days and submitted the new plan to the Taoiseach at 9pm on the Thursday night.

“It was a busy week,” says Prof MacCraith wryly. The new plan involved administering the Pfizer vaccine to this age group.

On Sunday morning, March 14, Prof MacCraith woke up and put on the news at 7am, only to hear that NIAC had been meeting late into Saturday night and had announced a pause in the use of AstraZeneca. “We knew this week that loads of AstraZeneca clinics had been planned and so it was a central part of the event. That was a blow. Again, you have to adjust.”

In all, they had well over 32 operational plans amid the twists and turns of this pandemic.

The task force’s 40th meeting is on Monday. Now they’re focused on ‘uptake maximisation and looking at the last mile’, he says, in logistics speak.

Focus has turned to the estimated 7pc who are vaccine hesitant. Prof MacCraith says he intensely dislikes the word “refuseniks” because of the historical connotations – stemming from the Jewish and minority peoples refused permission to emigrate from Soviet Russia. “I’d never use that word,” he says.

Among those who haven’t come forward are some who have registered but not taken up an appointment, some who have taken a first dose but not a second. It will be announced early next week that around 7,000 to 10,000 of those who took a first dose of AstraZeneca will soon be permitted to take Pfizer as their second dose.“

It will be interesting to see how many of those come forward,” he says.

And then there remain those who are “hard to reach”, he admits.

He won’t discuss the possibility of a fully vaccinated Electric Picnic as a possible incentive for young people considering the vaccine, saying he does not comment on public health issues because he is not a medic.

He has no deadline in mind for trying to get as many people into the programme as possible.

“It is converging on an end point so we’ll just see what happens in the coming weeks. In the early stage of the programme it was supply driven so we could tell where we would get to each time. But this is about human behaviour, the human response and you can’t predict that. You can just reach out and make sure the information is available to people.

“Surveys would tell you there’s always going to be people who, by the own rational decision making or for whatever reason, decide not to take a vaccine.”

Asked if that remaining percentage are doomed to get Covid, he says again that he will not comment on a public health issue, adding: “But you heard one of the leading GPs in Northern Ireland over the past week saying it’s fairly inevitable that people who are not vaccinated will get it. If you go out there without protection, you’ve no safety belt, no life jacket so, you know...” his voice trails off.

Nobody had ever expected to get to 100pc: “That’s not realistic.” Currently they are at 87pc fully vaccinated with nearly 92pc having had a first dose.

His scientific background comes to fore once again in addressing the issue of breakthrough infections. “It’s totally predictable. Just look at the maths. People sometimes forget the vaccine effectiveness data is way above what we might have reasonably expected when there were no vaccines. We’re dealing with 95pc for Pfizer.”

Experts say Covid will probably transition from a pandemic to an endemic situation and so vulnerable people will get their annual vaccination. “That would be a very good outcome but I don’t think anyone is predicting that it will disappear anytime soon,” says Prof MacCraith.

Meanwhile, he talks of people who helped build the vaccine programme who have given great public service without looking for any recognition for themselves – naming Aidan O’Connor, a Wexford man responsible for HSE estates who helped build up vaccination centres from “zero to 43 nationwide”, and David Walsh from the HSE who did all the scheduling and engagement of hospital groups and the workforce of the vaccination centres.

He believes Ireland should take great pride in the public service given by volunteers, the national ambulance service and the defence forces, the pharmacies and the GPs – but also for the fact that the individual personal experiences in the vaccination centres were a combination of “professional efficiency and warmth”.

Ireland is second only to Malta within the EU in terms of our vaccine take up – something else he believes we should be proud of.

“We’re ahead of France, Italy and all these other countries. But it’s down to the remarkable response of the Irish people. We could have the most efficient vaccination centres in the world but if the Irish people didn’t step forward it would mean nothing. They trusted the science.”

When it came to getting his own vaccine, Prof MacCraith says he is “an AstraZeneca man”. He and his wife ‘registered like everybody else’ and got their vaccines in the Fairways hotel in Dundalk. “Really nice people. Just that human engagement and positivity around it,” he says of his experience.

At this point, he cannot say what Christmas will look like. “If we’ve learned one thing from this pandemic it is that it’s unpredictable. Will a new variant come along that is even more challenging than Delta? Nobody knows.

“It’s a living experiment. That’s what’s happening globally,” he says, adding: “Christmas is a long way off.”