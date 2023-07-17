Indian community in Cork rallies around family following stabbing of young mother

Flowers and candles left by people following the death of accountant Deepa Dinamani (38)

IRELAND'S Indian community has rallied to support the family and five year old son of a young accountant who died from stab injuries in Cork.

Deepa Dinamani (38) died last Friday evening after being discovered with critical stab injuries at her home in Wilton on Cork's southside.

The chartered accountant, who was from the south Indian province of Kerala and had only been in Ireland for three months, was pronounced dead at her Cardinal Court home after desperate efforts by paramedics failed to save her.

Her husband, Regin Parithapara Rajan (41), was charged with her murder before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Sunday.

He was remanded in custody and will appear again before the court via video-link on Thursday.

People have now rallied to try to support Ms Dinamani's family.

A special vigil was staged in Cork to show their support for the grieving family - and to condemn violence of all forms.

Over 150 members of the Indian community from across Munster attended the rally including Indian nurses based in Cork as well as members of the World Malayalee Council.

A photograph of Ms Dinamani was framed with flowers, tea lights and candles as prayers were offered for her, her family, her child and the shocked local community.

“May they find strength, courage and peace in the midst of this immense loss,” a Cork Pravasi Malayali Association spokesperson said.

The group said they wanted to extend their "heartfelt condolences" over a death which had sent "shockwaves across Ireland."

Ms Dinamani's family are now liaising with the Indian Embassy in Dublin over the tragedy.

Indian groups in Cork have vowed to offer whatever help they can to the grieving family.

It is expected that family members will travel to Cork this week both to supervise funeral arrangements and to ensure the care of the young accountant's son.

Ms Dinamani had only moved to Ireland with her family last spring.

She started work for Alter Domus Fund Services in the Cork Airport Business Park in April.

She was a senior manager in fund services and was previously the Assistant Vice President of Apex Fund Services in Bangalore and a graduate of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

The young mother was discovered critically injured in her home on Friday evening after a friend called to her property to check on her after she had failed to collect her five year old son at a summer camp.

A post mortem examination was conducted by State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan but its findings have not been released by Gardaí for operational reasons.