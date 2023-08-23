‘India was on top of the world’ – Indian community in Ireland beam with pride following moon landing

A wave of excitement and pride is flowing through the hearts of the Indian community in Ireland following the country’s historic space landing near the moon's south pole.

As the nation celebrates its technological and global triumph, Indians across Ireland are full of emotion.

The lunar landing has given a deeper meaning to members of the community who are far away from home, as they reflect on the journey that brought them to a land that welcomed them with open arms.

“It's a moment of immense pride for the nation and for us as people”, Sligo-based Priyanka Singh (30) said, an IT professional who moved to Ireland three years ago.

Priyanka and her husband watched the live coverage of the landing in what she described as a “nerve wracking” moment.

“We had our fingers crossed, we were praying, ‘let it be a success’ because it's the second attempt,” she said.

"This landing would serve as an inspiration for generations to come. It will continue to scale new heights and inspire generations for our young people who dream to go in space, those trying to be scientists or astronauts. It acts as a fuel to their aspirations and their dreams.

“Everybody was hooked on their television or their cell phones. Everybody or anybody was one in that particular moment. This particular moment has put us on the global stage.

“And as an Indian, our hearts were filled with anticipation of the success because it's the lunar cycle.

"Also, they famously called it “the dark side” with the far side of the moon where no one has been able to reach in decades but we were able to do it. We did it.”

This successful landing was India's second attempt to land a spacecraft on the moon.

"Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the Moon," the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced at its headquarters.

People watch a live stream of the lunar landing. Picture: Amit Dave/Reuters

Four years ago, with Chandrayaan meaning "moon vehicle" in Hindi and Sanskrit, ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission successfully deployed an orbiter but the lander crashed.

Speaking with the Irish Independent, a former staff member of ISRO said the sense of pride extends to him.

Tarun Malviya (38), who lives in Limerick, recalled working for the Indian Space Agency during the first attempt in 2019.

“When this first moon mission happened, I was part of that launch and I can recall all those memories and now I feel like I was back in the old days, amongst my former colleagues and I just wish I was with them,” he said.

After watching the launch, the engineer who moved to Ireland in February said: “When it [the spacecraft] landed, I went back to my memories where I was with my colleagues, with my friends in the Mission Control Centre, it was just an amazing feeling.”

During his eight years with the ISRO, he was in the electrical integration systems and semiconductor laboratory departments, and now looks forward to what is next for space exploration.

Also watching the last crucial moments of the live coverage, was 42-year-old nurse Ninan Thomas, who is based in Sligo.

Ninan said this achievement would be one of the “unforgettable moments” of his life.

“This moment is unforgettable. And it's phenomenal,” the Indian native said. He has been living in Ireland since 2005.

“Being a member of the Indian community living in Ireland. I am so proud that my country has continued to scale new heights and inspire generations of dreamers,” he said.

“I was watching the final 10 minutes of live coverage on TV, the feeling that I had was beyond me, I had my blood boiling, being an Indian it's such a proud moment towards seeing a control landing.

“India was on the top of the world,” Ninan said, emphasising that only three countries have previously managed to land successfully on the moon.

India now joins the United States, Russia, and China in the history books.

“This is the difficult side of the moon, which is the south pole. So, India has paved the way and I'm sure there will be a lot of missions in the coming years led by India,” Ninan added.