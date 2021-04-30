India now added to the list of mandatory hotel quarantine countries

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said that an additional five States including India will be added to the list of countries for which people must complete mandatory hotel quarantine.

The decision to add to the list of designated States was approved at a Government meeting earlier this week and the required consultation with other government departments has now taken place.

Passengers from these States that arrive in Ireland after 4am on Tuesday, 4 May are required to enter quarantine in a designated hotel. The rule also applies to people transiting through these countries too.

Mr Donnelly said: “The Government continues to advise against all non-essential international travel at this time. Protecting public health remains the key priority of Government.

"The scenes we are witnessing in India are distressing and a devastating reminder to us all of the severe illness and death COVID-19 can cause. The Government will continue to act to protect the population from variants of concern and take decisions that reinforce Ireland’s biosecurity.”

The additional countries to be added to the list are: Costa Rica, Georgia, India, Iran, and Mongolia.

The Minister is also revoking the designation in place for: Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, San Marino, Monaco, Wallis and Futuna Islands, Moldova. The revocations come into effect from today.

All travellers into Ireland from non-designated countries must have a negative pre-departure test and observe ‘home quarantine’.

An Expert Advisory Group on Travel to the CMO (EAGT) was established on 1 March 2021 to develop a method of risk assessing countries and to consider broader issues of travel and COVID-19.

The Group has developed an approach to risk assessments in keeping with guidance of the WHO and ECDC and which is aligned to the legislative framework in place for mandatory quarantine.