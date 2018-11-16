Independent journalists scoop six awards for top-class reporting

Coverage of the tracker-mortgage scandal and extensive reports on the homeless crisis have put Irish Independent journalists on top at this year's Newsbrands Ireland Journalism awards.

Journalists at Independent News & Media won a total of six awards at the awards ceremony sponsored by the National Lottery at the Mansion House.

Journalist Charlie Weston won the Campaigning Journalism award for his in-depth coverage on the tracker-mortgage scandal.

The vivid testimonies of homeowners who wrongly had their tracker rates removed by banks made lead headlines across the print, broadcast and online media.

But Personal Finance Editor Mr Weston has championed the cause of the victims of the banks' greed since 2009.

Throughout the banking collapse, economic crash and the recovery, he continued to highlight the plight of the mortgage holders who were unfairly ripped off by the banks.

Meanwhile, sports writer Vincent Hogan was yet again among the big winners - taking home two awards.

Mr Hogan received the Sports Story of the Year award for his grippingly candid interview with Sonia O'Sullivan, along with a revealing interview with Joe Canning.

He also took home the award for Sports Writer of the Year in the broadsheet category.

Independent.ie reporter Amy Molloy was awarded Young Journalist of the Year for putting the spotlight on slum landlords. Her vigorous research and ground-breaking investigations took readers into the lives of those living in deplorable conditions.

"I'm over the moon to be recognised for such an important topic that's very close to my heart," she said.

"Ireland is currently going through a devastating housing crisis and unfortunately there are some landlords out there who are taking advantage of those desperately looking for a home. I only hope my investigations will help put pressure on those in power to put a stop to opportunistic landlords once and for all."

Meanwhile, 'Sunday Independent' reporters Maeve Sheehan, Mark O'Regan and Wayne O'Connor were awarded with the Investigation Journalism prize for their meticulous and time-consuming investigation on the topic of nursing home fees.

Their colleague Barry Egan won Showbiz Journalist of the Year for work which included a fitting piece written about his friend, Cranberries star Dolores O'Riordan, after her death in January.

Rosita Boland of 'The Irish Times' claimed the overall Journalist of the Year award.

Irish Independent