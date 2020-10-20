'Incredibly lucky' man (77) found 'safe and well' after falling off Cork cliff while attempting to rescue his dog

A MAN in his 70s miraculously avoided serious injury after falling into the sea from a Cork cliff walk, which sparked a major air-sea rescue.

The air and sea rescue operation was launched after the 77-year-old man lost his footing and tumbled into the sea from a cliff path just outside Garretstown.

The rescue involved the RNLI Courtmacsherry Lifeboat and the Coast Guard's Rescue 115 Sikorsky helicopter.

The Valentia Coast Guard was alerted of the incident at 4.51pm today and it is understood that the man, who was out walking with his wife, fell from the cliff path and into the water while attempting to rescue his dog who had already fallen into the water.

He lost his footing, fell to the end of the path and then slipped over the edge and into the sea below.

The woman was able to use her mobile phone to raise the alarm while keeping her companion carefully in sight while he was in the water.

Incredibly, the man avoided serious injury in his tumble into the sea.

He was able to inch his way towards the nearby strand, using rocks to hold himself steady in the difficult sea conditions.

The man had reached the safety of the strand by the time the rescue services arrived on scene.

Emergency services examined him at the scene but while cold and wet he was none the worse for his ordeal.

As a precautionary measure, he was taken to a local GP by paramedics where he was being assessed and checked for hypothermia.

One emergency services source said the man was "incredibly lucky" to have escaped unscathed from the incident.

The rescue operation was stood down once the man was confirmed to be safe and well on the beach.

However, his dog has not yet been located.

Weather conditions were described as quite difficult with blustery winds, rain and a sea swell linked to the recent storm surge.

Gardai and the Old Head of Kinsale Coast Guard unit also attended the scene.

“He had fallen off the cliff path and into the water while out with his wife and we were alerted at 4.51pm,” The Valentia Coast Guard told Independent.ie.

“When emergency services arrived he was given a once over and he was cold and wet but that was it. He was found safe and well.”

