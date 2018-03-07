'Incredible, powerful, pure magic' - Killer whales spotted off the Irish coast

Two killer whales have been spotted swimming off the Blasket Islands in Co Kerry this week.

The two male orcas have been identified as 'John Coe', a well-known killer whale, and 'Aquarius'.

A large group of whale watchers spotted the mammals, who it is believed were hunting seals in the area. 'John Coe' has been seen off the Irish coast on a number of occasions.

Photo: Britta Wilkens

The pictures were captured by Nick Massett of the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group. Britta Wilkens was on the boat with Mr Massett and described the sighting as "magical".

"An early morning text message from Nick Massett usually means something exciting is happening on the cetacean front. One of them was instantly recognisable by a large chunk missing out of its dorsal fin - John Coe - a member of the Scottish West Coast Community of Killer Whales and a sometime visitor to our shores. "Very calm conditions on the water added to the magic of this encounter, with the powerful blows audible in the absence of any wind. Back home in Ventry by 11am - one quick spin and what felt like a foray into a whole different world for ages. It was my first ever killer whale encounter by boat, incredible, powerful, pure magic."

Online Editors