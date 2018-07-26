Incredible new find as dry weather reveals Bronze Age cemetery in Boyne Valley

The National Monuments Service has been notified of a possible Bronze Age cemetery and settlement near Duleek, Co Meath.

If confirmed it would be the latest in a series of new discoveries in the Boyne Valley as a direct result of the dry weather.

The most significant to date is the new henge at Newgrange, which was found two weeks ago by Anthony Murphy of Mythical Ireland using a drone.

This latest crop mark was found by Noel Meehan, of Copter View Aerial Productions, who said he has conducted aerial surveys of the Boolies Little and Keenoge Townland located just outside Duleek for the last two years.

Mr Meehan's survey shows what appears to be nine enclosures in the fields in question. "My discovery of this site was inspired by an excavation conducted between 1929 and 1936 by Adole Mahrs of an early Bronze Age cemetery at Keenoge, which is approximately 800 metres from the location of my findings," he said.

He had purchased a paper online by Charles Mount, published in June 1997, regarding the excavation and concluded it was "likely that the Keenoge community lived close by the site of their cemetery".

The circular features discovered look like they might be barrows, common prehistory funerary monuments, and the burials placed in them were typically cremations.

Though some barrows have been dated as far back as the Neolithic period, they more typically date to the Bronze and Iron Ages.

Mr Meehan has reported his findings to the National Monuments Service.

Earlier this month, a Megalithic passage tomb dating back some 5,500 years has been discovered at Dowth Hall, Co Meath.

